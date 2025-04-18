ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Rockin’ Road Trip to Hell, Michigan

Going to Hell, Michigan is a damn good time. Rockin’ Road Trips recently spent the day in Hell. Joel Morgan got to be Mayor of Hell for an hour. From…

Donielle Flynn
A woman man smiling while they hold up a sign that says, "Welcome to Hell." the two people are in Hell, Michigan

Doni and Joel would like to welcome everyone to Hell, Michigan, that is.

Donielle Flynn

Going to Hell, Michigan is a damn good time. Rockin' Road Trips recently spent the day in Hell. Joel Morgan got to be Mayor of Hell for an hour. From the proclamation to the impeachment, Joel had a Hell of a time. Do it all in Hell! Get married or mail out your divorce papers stamped and singed by the stamp and fires of Hell.

Joel's mayoral hour ran from 1-2pm, so we arrived around noon to get the most out of our time in Hell. Click here to find out more about being the mayor of Hell. Blue skies, brisk temperatures, and a lot to see. One of the creepiest parts of Hell for me was the Scattering Land. Scattering the ashes of a loved one or a not-so-loved one is the purpose of this area. I'm not stepping foot in here. (picture after ad video)

Scattering Land in Hell, Michigan. Blue skies and iron gate with an iron vulcher on the top.Donielle Flynn

Hell, Michigan has a small area where you can scatter the ashes of a loved one,,, wait. Something isn't adding up here.

Screams Souvenirs in Hell is smartly stocked. Many items are $6.66 or $3.33 thus your price is only 50% damned. Screamers has a couple of options for buying Hells Bells. Check them out below. Plus, they also have an online store. AC/DC needs to go here.

Hells Bells! Hell, Michigan has Hells Bells for sale for $6.66Donielle Flynn

AC/DC would love this. Hell, Michigan sells Hells Bells for $6.66 Doni wanted to add "s" to Hell and Bell...badly... like Joel had to hold her back.

hells bells! cowbells with stickers on them that say &quot;Hells Bells.&quot;Donielle Flynn

Buy a Hell's bells at Screams Souvenirs so you can have more cowbell in Hell. Add the S!

Rockin' Road Trips in Hell, Michigan

A Hell of a time! Check out a couple more pics:

two women and a man smiling. The man and woman on the left are wearing devil hornsDonielle Flynn

Krystal was running the Screams Souvenirs shop when we were in and handled Joel's Mayoral litigation. lol Krystal was awesome!

A man is smiling and sitting outside at a red picnic table in Hell, Michigan. He is wearing devil horns. 2 bottles of Faygo are sitting next to him in a small crate.Donielle Flynn

Joel Morgan is thirsty as Hell! Joel took advantage of the picnic table at Screamers to sit down and enjoy an ice cold Bubble Pop Faygo!

I never thought I'd say this, but I'd love to go back to Hell. Krystal and Screams was a great resource for info on Hell. This small (home to 72) unincorporated area offers a lot. I'm glad to call it a part of Michigan. We'll see you on the next Rockin' Road Trip!

DivorcemarriageTaxes
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
Related Stories
two women smiling and standing on either side of a parade-sized bobblehead of Bob Seger at the Detroit Historic Museum.
Rockin' Road TripsKudos to The Detroit Historic Museum On Their Bob Seger Day BlastDonielle Flynn
a painted playhouse about 8 feet tall and 6 feet across. It's colorfully painted. The rrof is made of stuffed animals and a large pile of shoe sit to the right of the house. It is an art piece from the Heidelberg Project.
Rockin' Road TripsThe Heidelberg Project – A Detroit LandmarkDonielle Flynn
6 people standing arm and arm behind the counter at New Palace Bakery
WCSXNew Palace Bakery – Making Delicious Paczkis With The KingDonielle Flynn
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect