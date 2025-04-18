Rockin’ Road Trip to Hell, Michigan

Doni and Joel would like to welcome everyone to Hell, Michigan, that is.

Going to Hell, Michigan is a damn good time. Rockin' Road Trips recently spent the day in Hell. Joel Morgan got to be Mayor of Hell for an hour. From the proclamation to the impeachment, Joel had a Hell of a time. Do it all in Hell! Get married or mail out your divorce papers stamped and singed by the stamp and fires of Hell.

Joel's mayoral hour ran from 1-2pm, so we arrived around noon to get the most out of our time in Hell. Click here to find out more about being the mayor of Hell. Blue skies, brisk temperatures, and a lot to see. One of the creepiest parts of Hell for me was the Scattering Land. Scattering the ashes of a loved one or a not-so-loved one is the purpose of this area. I'm not stepping foot in here. (picture after ad video)

Donielle Flynn Hell, Michigan has a small area where you can scatter the ashes of a loved one,,, wait. Something isn't adding up here.

Screams Souvenirs in Hell is smartly stocked. Many items are $6.66 or $3.33 thus your price is only 50% damned. Screamers has a couple of options for buying Hells Bells. Check them out below. Plus, they also have an online store. AC/DC needs to go here.

Donielle Flynn AC/DC would love this. Hell, Michigan sells Hells Bells for $6.66 Doni wanted to add "s" to Hell and Bell...badly... like Joel had to hold her back.

Donielle Flynn Buy a Hell's bells at Screams Souvenirs so you can have more cowbell in Hell. Add the S!

Rockin' Road Trips in Hell, Michigan

A Hell of a time! Check out a couple more pics:

Donielle Flynn Krystal was running the Screams Souvenirs shop when we were in and handled Joel's Mayoral litigation. lol Krystal was awesome!

Donielle Flynn Joel Morgan is thirsty as Hell! Joel took advantage of the picnic table at Screamers to sit down and enjoy an ice cold Bubble Pop Faygo!