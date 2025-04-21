Joshua Weissman is a super popular YouTuber. He talks about cooking and shares what he has learned from working in restaurants. I was a server in restaurants for years. Other than learning to push the ends of my baked potatoes in for better presentation, I have zero tips. Joshua has 100. I am sharing 8 of my favorite cooking hacks I learned from Joshua.

I've never considered myself a great cook. I'm always looking for tips. Joshua's video was down to earth and entertaining while giving me really great advice! Did I remember all 100 tips? No. The video is a little over 30 minutes, but worth the watch. I took notes and here are some of my favorite cooking hacks that Joshua shared.

My Favorite Cooking Hacks

1. Need to shred chicken? Don't use forks to pull it apart. Throw it in a bowl and pull out your electric mixer. Kid you not: the beaters will shred your chicken.

2. I thought this was genius. When breaking up ground beef or turkey, use a potato masher. It makes quicker work of the task than what a spatula takes.

3. Getting teary-eyed cutting onions? Cut your onion and then flick a little water on the onions and toss your onions. It may not be perfect, but it should cut down on the onion vapors that cause the tearing.

4. Soak your produce in vinegar water and it'll last significantly longer. Joshua says the best mix is three parts water, one part vinegar. Let the produce sit for a couple minutes then drain, rinse, and pat dry.

5. Before you add fresh herbs like cilantro or basil to a dish, crush it in your hand. It's called "bruising." It releases more flavor.

6. Is your soup to salty? Add potatoes it is makes sense for your soup... it it doesn't, peel the potato, leave it whole, cook it in the soup until it's tender and then remove it. You're soup will be noticeably less salty.

7. Turns out Salt Bae isn't just using his signature technique for flare. Seasoning from up high gives you a better chance of getting seasoning over more surface area of the pan.

8. Want fluffier biscuits? Use bigger chunks of butter.