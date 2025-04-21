ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
The Band Journey Reunion Rumors Swirl Over A Twitter X Tweet

The Band Journey has had several reunion periods throughout its history, notably in the mid-1990s, again with Steve Augeri from 1998 to 2006, and finally with Arnel Pineda from 2007…

Screamin' Scott
The Band Journey

Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017

The Band Journey has had several reunion periods throughout its history, notably in the mid-1990s, again with Steve Augeri from 1998 to 2006, and finally with Arnel Pineda from 2007 onward. While there were rumors of a potential reunion with Steve Perry, he has stated he is not interested in rejoining the band and is enjoying his retirement

The Twitter X Tweet That's In Question

What Is Journey Beyond?

Journey fans are scrambling to find out what and the world is going on? Is Neil Schon giving us a clue on what's to come with the band. Dreaming of a true Steve Perry return for even a one off show.

Lot of Journey fans got hopes up in 2017 when Journey was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Steve and Neil were even talking back stage and even promised to go have a coffee sometime soon.

Why Did Steve Perry Leave Journey?

Journey in concert in 1981 with Steve PerryPhoto Scott Randall/WCSX

Steve Perry from Journey Joe Louis Arena (photo screamin scott)

Steve Perry initially left Journey in 1987 due to a combination of personal and health issues. He was dealing with hip problems that required surgery, grieving the death of his mother, and experiencing other personal challenges.

 The band also put pressure on him to undergo the surgery to ensure they could proceed with a planned tour.

The first time, back in the '80s, Perry's exit had been voluntary – the result of recent solo success and growing indifference toward the band.

Left to their own devices at the time, former bandmates Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain formed Bad English with singer John Waite. (Perry had fired founding bassist Ross Valory and longtime drummer Steve Smith during the sessions for 1986's album (Raised on Radio.)

Journey lost singer Steve Perry for a second time on May 7, 1998

Yet Another Rumor Was A Whopper

Questions about the 2025-26 Super Bowl Halftime performance are still in question. Journey's name was a drop in the hat now that it is being held in San Francisco.  If a Journey reunion were to be rumored, odds on events like a reunion tour, headlining a major festival, or even a Super Bowl halftime show could be offered in a Vegas bet.

Journey has yet to play a Super Bowl, and what better reunion than on the biggest stage and most-watched event of the year? We can always hope that it might just happen. Fans have dreamed of this for a long time.

