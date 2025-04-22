Brian Johnson From AC DC Twists And Shouts But Is Ok

Brian Johnson Voice In Good Shape So Far but what about his ankle?

Brian Johnson twisted his ankle at a recent AC DC show in Minneapolis and performed WITHOUT A SHOE!

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour is back, and there is no stopping Brian Johnson this tour. Brian during a recent show twisting his ankle in Minneapolis and deciding to carry on with the show barefoot!

The Tour Rolls On

AC/DC’s first full-scale North American run in nearly a decade. After vocal scares and lineup changes, many thought this might be it for the Aussie rockers. Yet, here they are, unstoppable with everything that has been thrown at them.

AC/DC’s show at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on April 18th, Brian was spotted wearing foot brace for his injury.

Detroit Here We Come

So, what’s next for AC/DC? If this tour is any indication, they’re not slowing down. Brian’s ankle might need some ice, but his spirit is unstoppable.

AC/DC is scheduled to perform at Ford Field in Detroit on April 30, 2025, as part of their Power Up Tour. The show will feature The Pretty Reckless as a special guest. This marks their first time back in Detroit in nearly a decade.

AC/DC last played at Ford Field in September 2015 as part of its "Rock or Bust World Tour." The group also performed at the Palace of Auburn Hills in September 2016, with Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose filling in for vocalist Brian Johnson, who departed the band because of hearing issues.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Brian Johnson (L) and musician Angus Young of AC/DC

Price Drop On Tickets To AC DC

“Power Up Tour,” and tickets are now available from $50 each. The Michigan concert date is slated for Wednesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. local time. Tickets are available from $50 each on SeatGeek and $51 each on Vivid Seats — compared to December, January, and February’s prices in the $100 range.

Join WCSX for an AC DC Pre-Party

