"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" is returning to theaters nationwide to celebrate its 50th anniversary, with screenings scheduled for May 4th and 7th, according to Fathom Events. The film will be shown in a special edition, and tickets are on sale now at FathomEntertainment.com and participating theaters.

Featuring your favorite Brits, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, This video showcases the 50th anniversary screenings of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" in theaters:

Grab Your Coconuts and Head to a Special Screening

The now-classic film, celebrating its 50th birthday on Monday, April 28, was made for horse feed (about $400,000), the cast had to bang coconuts instead. The clip-clop sound effect became one of the film's most celebrated gags.

"We had so little money," John Cleese told The Record in 2017. "They whole reason we thought of the coconuts is that we couldn't afford horses," he said. "We turned it into a positive."

Where Can I See The Movie?

There will be screenings at AMC theaters here in Michigan. Tickets are on sale now at FathomEntertainment.com. Let's go... "Go Away Or I Well Taunt You A Second Time."

What Do Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Genesis Have to Do with the Movie?

None of the music was used by any of the bands. The unique twist is all 3 bands where friends with the cast of Monty Python.

The rock band Genesis helped finance "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." Also with Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, and Jethro Tull, they contributed to the film's budget, which was initially difficult to secure from studios. The rock stars were drawn to the project, seeing it as a good tax write-off.

The film's $319,000 budget was ultimately funded by these groups.

Who Is Monty Python?