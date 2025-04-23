KISS Returns Without Make Up And With Surprise Guests

KISS Returns, according to Gene Simmons, without makeup for another KISS anniversary. Also the show will bring back some KISS members.

Veteran rockers KISS have announced their return to the live stage with a one-off ‘unmasked’ electric concert.

The show was announced via an email sent to fans, confirming that the group would be performing as part of the three-day KISS Army Storms Vegas event, which takes place from November 14 to 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The performance will be the band’s first since December 2023, their End of The Road Tour with a two-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Who Else Is Joining KISS On Stage?

Ace Frehley and Peter Criss would be a great guess, but Gene and Paul Stanley asked neither. In addition to Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer will be joining KISS for their "unmasked" electric show in Las Vegas. Also, Bruce Kulick, a former KISS guitarist, Eric Singer will be performing, as well as Sebastian Bach (former Skid Row frontman) and the Band Black and Blue. Double the tribute – Two of the hottest KISS tribute bands, KISS Nation and Mr. Speed, will take the stage and keep the party rocking with fan-favorite anthems.

But Wait There's More!

The KISS ARMY will be on hand with the ones who started the World Wide Fan Club. Celebrate five decades of fandom with a special appearance by the original KISS Army founders, Bill Starkey and Jay Evans, who started the movement that became the heart of the KISS universe.

Wait A Minute Thought KISS Was Through With Doing Shows?

Despite their farewell tour (their second), after 2001’s fittingly-titled KISS Farewell Tour), fans had speculated that the band could indeed take to the stage again at some point. Bassist Gene Simmons was quick to axe that claim, clarifying the band’s plans in an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2023: “I’ll say right here, right now, my hand on the Bible, it will be the final KISS-in-makeup appearance.”

KISS had previously appeared without their makeup in 1983, beginning their ‘unmasked’ era alongside the release of their Lick It Up album. This era would continue until 1996, when KISS readopted their iconic look ahead of their highly-anticipated Alive/Worldwide Tour.

What Happened To The KISS Avatar Shows?

During the KISS final concert earlier this month, the band announced plans to continue as digital avatars. On Friday, the Destroyer act revealed that their “new era” will begin in 2027.