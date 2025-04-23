ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Mindcraft Milk? Yes It Is A Real Thing And Out Now

Screamin' Scott
Green milk made in part in conjunction with the movie Mindcraft

Mindcraft Milk Out Now

Mindcraft Milk from the same milk makers that gave you Star Wars Milk, now give you something for fans of the movie Mindcraft. Mindcraft Milk for a limited time. TruMoo teamed up with Microsoft to create a limited edition @TruMoo Minecraft green vanilla milk.

Mindcraft Milk is green and is fortified with vitamins A and D, sourced from cows that are pledged not to be treated with artificial growth hormones.

The milk is pasteurized and homogenized to ensure safety and quality, and it holds a Grade A rating, signifying its high standard. This limited-edition milk offers both nutrition and a fun twist to the traditional milk experience.

Who Is Trumoo?

TruMoo is a brand of flavored milk, a product of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative. It is known for its variety of flavors and is marketed as a fun and nutritious drink for families and schools. 

TruMoo puts an end to boring beverages with our super smooth, ultra-delicious flavored milk. Whether you're craving a chug of chocolate or a slurp of strawberry, TruMoo has the perfect flavor for every mood!

company Tru Moo putting out a special Star Wars Milk that is BlueFacebook/Tru Moo

May the 4th be with you company Tru Moo putting out a special Star Wars Milk that is Blue

May the 4th is known to fans of the movie Star Wars as "May the 4th Be With You," a twist on the famous line from the film. So, every May 4th, Star Wars fans celebrate everything about the movie to the extremes.

Something unique, Star Wars fans celebrated with a particular item: Star Wars Milk, which was found in the dairy aisle or your local grocery store. There are no reports yet whether Star Wars Milk with be returning this year or in a galaxy way far far away.

Question Does Mindcraft Milk Come From Green Cows?

A man sleeping taking a nap in front of a cow. Man Gets 30-Minutes Of Sleep A Day Claiming It Improves Life ExpectancyMatt Cardy/Getty Images

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It's been around for a little while if you are such a fan, half gallons and can be found in the dairy section at select retailers like Wal-Mart, Target and Meijer in most major markets. The Green low-fat milk will be available while supplies last. Just don't spill the milk when someone yells, "Chicken Jockey!"

Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
