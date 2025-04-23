The Original Alice Cooper Band Returns With Venom: New Album Drops July 25

For the first time in over five decades, the original Alice Cooper Band is back—and they’re not just showing up, they’re going full shock rock with a brand-new studio album. The Revenge of Alice Cooper hits July 25 via earMUSIC, and from everything we’ve heard, this is the long-awaited return of the band’s raw, rebellious spirit.

If you grew up on School’s Out, Love It to Death, and Killer, get ready—this new record is being called the spiritual successor to that holy ’70s trilogy. And judging by the first single, “Black Mamba”, the snake still bites. The track dropped with a vengeance and features none other than Robby Krieger of The Doors on guitar. That’s right—two legends, one track, all attitude.

But it gets even cooler: the album includes a posthumous appearance by Glen Buxton, the band’s original guitarist, through an unreleased guitar track featured on the haunting new song “What Happened To You.” Buxton passed in 1997, but his unmistakable sound has returned, closing the loop on a legacy that shaped rock forever.

And for the diehards, there’s a bonus track buried in the deluxe box set—an alternate 1970 take of “Return of the Spiders,” unearthed from the original multi-tracks that had been missing for 50 years. Remixed and enhanced by longtime Cooper collaborator Bob Ezrin, this is deep cut gold.

Here’s the lineup bringing the noise:

Alice Cooper – vocals, menace, and mischief

– vocals, menace, and mischief Michael Bruce – guitar

– guitar Dennis Dunaway – bass

– bass Neal Smith – drums

– drums Glen Buxton – guitar (special appearance)

The original band—reunited with Ezrin in an analog studio in Connecticut—is tapping back into the thunder and theater that made them icons. Expect tracks like “Wild Ones,” “Up All Night,” and the beautifully eerie “See You On The Other Side” to punch you in the chest with that vintage, dangerous Alice Cooper energy.

“The breaker’s back,” Alice might as well be saying—because this isn’t a tribute to their past, it’s a revival of everything they helped create.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 and having sold tens of millions of records worldwide, the Alice Cooper band isn’t just returning. They’re reminding the world why they changed it in the first place.

🎸 Alice Cooper’s Revenge drops July 25.

🖤 “Black Mamba” is out now.