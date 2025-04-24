Draft Night in Detroit: Dan Miller Talks Detroit Lions Strategy

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – APRIL 26: Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan take the stage during round two of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park on April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Draft night in Detroit. A Pistons playoff game at Little Caesars Arena. Tigers players in the crowd. Detroit Lions fans glued to their phones. It’s not just a Thursday—it’s a celebration of everything Detroit sports is becoming.

Let's Talk Detroit Lions Draft With The Man

And there’s no better person to break it all down than Dan Miller, the voice of the Detroit Lions, who joined me just hours before the Lions make their first pick at No. 28 overall.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Dan Miller. How are you, sir? Quiet week?” I asked, already knowing the answer.

“I guess it's the kind of week you get in the business for. It's great. This is just outstanding,” Dan replied, the excitement in his voice matching the mood across the city.

As for what the Lions will do in Round 1?

“Where would you like to see them go? Is it best available? Or are we overthinking it?” I asked.

“Yeah. I think that is, based on everything we know about Brad Holmes, that’s what it's going to be,” Dan said. “And I do feel like it could match up with some needs—either an interior offensive lineman or a defensive lineman, inside or outside. There's just a strength in this draft at those positions, and those have to be positions of need for the Lions as well.”

The Detroit Lions, under GM Brad Holmes, have developed a reputation for zigging when others expect them to zag—and doing it successfully. Miller pointed out that trying to predict their moves isn’t always worth the energy.

“If I had to guess if they moved, it would probably be up to get a player they like. But again, trying to guess what Brad is going to do is a fool’s errand. He’s got his own way of doing things—and it works.”

What's going on with Jamo?

But the Lions’ roster decisions go beyond the draft board. One name that keeps surfacing is wide receiver Jameson Williams.

“And Jameson Williams... what’s your take on this right now?” I asked.

“You know, it’s hard to react to just rumors,” Dan began. “At some point, there’s another T.J. Hockenson-type trade coming. You can’t afford to re-sign all these players they’ve got. It’s fiscally impossible.”

He clarified he wasn’t singling out Jameson—but the implication is clear: the Lions have tough decisions ahead.

“I’m not saying that specifically about J-Mo. I’m saying that about guys like Amon-Ra, Hutchinson, Branch, Kirby, Gibbs… At some point, somebody won’t be here. And Brad Holmes isn’t the type of guy to let somebody walk without getting assets in return.”

Will Za-Darius return to the Detroit Lions?

On the other side of the ball, there’s also buzz about Za'Darius Smith and whether the Detroit Lions are keeping the door open for his return.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question,” Miller said. “I think it depends on what happens in the next couple of days. If they feel like they’ve got enough at defensive end to go into the season, they might not bring him back. But they’ve stayed in touch, and that tells you something.”

And Don't Forget the Pistons

While the Lions’ war room makes final decisions, over at Little Caesars Arena, a different kind of battle is happening—Pistons playoff basketball has returned, and the crowd is ready to erupt.

“What a great vibe in Detroit for sports right now,” I said. “The Pistons, a home playoff game—it's going to be Looney Tunes in there.”

“It's fantastic,” Dan agreed. “People love that team, and for a long time, they got nothing but gut punches and irrelevance. Now they’re not just relevant, they’re really good—and fun to watch.”

The Pistons’ Game 3 against the Knicks isn’t just a playoff game—it’s a moment for the city. And even players from the Detroit Lions plan to be in the building.

“The Tigers are off today, but AJ Hinch said he’s going. Amon-Ra said he’s going. The teams are supporting each other.”

“Yeah, and they’ve been doing that for years,” Dan said. “It just wasn’t as visible before social media. These guys live parallel lives. They’re sports fans too. And they know what it means to be in the spotlight—and to be ignored. So when one of them shines, the rest feel it too.”

To end the chat, I threw Dan a hypothetical trade scenario: “Abdul Carter for Jameson Williams—would you do it?”

Dan smiled. “I’m going to let Brad Holmes decide that. But if I had a chance to move up and get an Abdul Carter, I’d do it. You’re talking about a cheap, playmaking defensive end for a while. But don’t put me down for trading J-Mo. I love calling that guy’s games. I love watching that guy play. As long as he’s here, I’m going to be happy.”

So what’s it like for a guy like Dan Miller—voice of the Detroit Lions, long-time broadcaster, and fan of the city—to be living through this moment?

“This is why you get in. It’s the excitement. We’ve had a lot of Aprils that were ho-hum. This is not one of those. Let’s enjoy it. Let’s keep these Pistons going. And let’s see what Brad’s got up his sleeve.”