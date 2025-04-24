George Blaha on the Return of Playoff Energy to Detroit

There’s a hum in the air. A current you can feel crackling down Woodward, zipping through the alleys of Eastern Market, and echoing off the walls of Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is waking up—again—to playoff basketball.

And if you're looking for the heartbeat of that energy, you’ll find it in the voice of George Blaha.

Detroit Pistons Playoff Basketball and George Blaha

“That was electric—the calls so far, the first two games—absolutely electric calls in the playoff games,” I told him.

Blaha, the iconic voice of the Pistons for over four decades, smiled with gratitude. “Thank you! I had a great seat there. Some places, you're 40 rows up and five rows over or something. In this case, if I didn’t get it right, it’d be my fault—not anybody else’s.”

It’s more than just the seat—it’s the synergy. The team. The moment. Detroit basketball isn’t just a product on the court—it’s part of the city’s DNA. And Blaha, as much a Detroit legend as the Bad Boys or Motown itself, feels it every night.

“When we watch this team,” I said, “we’re having so much fun. What is it like to see them night in and night out and witness the evolution of this team?”

“‘Evolution’ is probably as good a word as any,” Blaha said. “They seem to get better and more tied together all the time. They like each other, they love their coach, and they fully agree with what he’s trying to do. When you buy in and you’re not selfish—every coach in America will tell you—that’s a recipe for winning.”

That chemistry? It’s not manufactured. It’s not a PR stunt. It’s real. It’s visible in the way they move, the way they communicate, and most importantly, in the way they respect the teams that came before them.

“These guys have [taken on the identity of Detroit], and they’re proud of it,” Blaha told me. “They’ve also paid tribute to the Pistons teams that have won in the past. They know about the Bad Boys. They know about the Going to Work group. And they don’t dismiss it—they say things like ‘Bad Boys forever.’ That’s a good thing.”

Detroit Pistons - More Than Just A Vibe, It's a Mindset

That mindset—gritty, respectful, hungry—isn’t just a reflection of Pistons culture. It’s a reflection of Detroit itself. A city that’s never been handed anything, but has always found a way to fight, rebuild, and rise. And in Cade Cunningham, Detroit may have found its newest on-court architect.

“There are times I see him slow everything down,” I said. “The way he stops—does that remind you of anyone?”

“I think it’s a Cade thing,” Blaha said. “Sure, Magic did that. Isaiah had to slow down sometimes too—he was so fast he’d outrun everybody. But Cade is Cade—and the great thing is, we get to watch him here in Detroit. He’s our guy.”

That ownership—the idea that these are our guys—is part of what makes this run feel different. These aren’t mercenaries brought in for a playoff push. This is a team built, grown, and sculpted for long-term success—and a playoff war.

“This isn’t a ‘just happy to be here’ team,” I said.

“You’re right,” Blaha replied. “A couple of broadcasters told me during the season: ‘You guys won’t have a problem in the playoffs—you already play playoff ball.’ The playoffs are edgier, more physical, a little more ‘me vs. you.’ That’s how the Pistons play. Who knows how far they’ll go this season—but teams are going to find out they’re better than expected.”

There’s an edge to this squad. A confidence. And just as importantly—there’s joy. You can hear it in Blaha’s voice, feel it in the crowd, and see it in every screen set, every drawn charge, every Cade step-back three.

“Do you get a chance during games to just soak it in?” I asked.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“Absolutely. And in this case, it started in New York. Somebody—a talk show host in Lansing—calls this the ‘Blaha Cup’ because the Knicks have always been a secondary favorite of mine,” he laughed. “When Tom Thibodeau went there—he was close with a dear friend of mine, Dick Carter, Chuck Daly’s assistant—we had a connection. So when the Knicks and Pistons play, they’re no strangers to me. I watch both a lot, but of course, I want the Pistons to win.”

So does Detroit. And as long as George Blaha is calling these games, Pistons fans know their soundtrack is in good hands.

“I think I speak for every man and woman listening right now, George, when I say: we love you,” I told him. “What you mean to this city, to the team, to the community—it’s an honor to have George Blaha calling the games.”

“I appreciate all the kind words,” he said. “The fans have been great to me. I’ve always said—if the fans didn’t want me doing these games, I wouldn’t be doing them anymore… I love the fans. I try never to walk by someone who wants a picture or an autograph or a few kind words—they deserve it.”

And with that, the man who’s seen it all—championships, rebuilds, legends come and go—smiled one more time and said: