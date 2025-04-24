Don’t Ruin Your Lawn: 7 Mowing Mistakes

ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
A view from the lawn at the WCSX 35th Anniversary show!

I am that person. I love the look of a well-manicured lawn. When I go for walks, I notice my neighbors that have really nice grass. I even asked one of my neighbors how he gets his grass to look so good. Fertilizing often and using the appropriate products is always a good start, but what are the most common mowing mistakes and how do we avoid them?

Common Mowing Mistakes

1.  Mowing in the same direction every time.  Switch up the direction that you're mowing. Mowing your blades of grass from different directions allows for better cuts. It also keeps your grass from leaning in one direction

2.  Mowing too short.  You may think you're saving yourself mowing time, but you're also weaking your grass. They need the length for photosynthesis. It also allows more sunlight to reach the soil which encourages weed growth.

3.  You're using the wrong mower.  Experts say that unless you're cutting half-an-acre or more, a push mower is where it's at. Push mowers are easier to maneuver and will give you a cleaner cut.

4.  Tearing your law instead of cutting it.  Have you ever sharpened your mower blades? Blade sharpeners are inexpensive. Checking out your blades regularly and sharpening not only allows for a better cut, it lets you keep an eye on the condition of your blades. Pro tip: don't sharpen your blades too much. Mower blades should be about as sharp as a kitchen knife.

5. Don't bag your grass. To bag or not to bag... I've gone back and forth on this question for years. Bottom line: the experts say, "Don't bag." Leaving your grass clippings on the the grass actually works as fertilizer.

6. Not Aerating the soil: Aerating the lawn allows air, water, and nutrients to better penetrate the soil, reaching the roots.

7. Watering your lawn briefly. Thoroughly watering your lawn once in a while encourages strong root growth. Deep roots hold water better. Shallow roots require more water. Different lawns need different amounts of water but a ball park estimate: water once or twice a week far 25-30 minutes.

Cutting Grass and mowing mistakes: a red push mower is shooting grass everywhere.Credit: Billy Currie Photography

A common mowing mistake is mowing the lawn too short.

Looking for more tips? Check out this video. I learned some things about my fertilizer spreaders and the right time to seed.

