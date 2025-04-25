ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Gene Simmons Is Selling His Home Won’t Sell to Just Any “Schmuck”

Gene Simmons of KISS is selling his home in Beverly Hills for just shy of 14 million dollars. The $13.995 milllion dollar listing offers 4 bedrooms and is over 7,000…

Donielle Flynn
Gene Simmons attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gene Simmons of KISS is selling his home in Beverly Hills for just shy of 14 million dollars. The $13.995 milllion dollar listing offers 4 bedrooms and is over 7,000 square feet. To boot, the home has a solar-powered, 40-foot, black-lined infinity pool. Home also boasts an 1800 square foot deck with an unbelievable view. Click here to see pictures.

Who Can Buy Gene's Home?

Obviously, you need to be of a certain economic status. Additionally, Gene Simmons is selling his home with a "no schmucks allowed" caveat. In a press release Gene said, “You have such wonderful times there, you don’t want some schmuck in the place you call home.” “No drugs, no alcoholics. I don’t want anybody coming in there who is going to destroy the place.”

According to realator.com, Gene bought the place for 10 million back in 2021. How many wonderful times have you had there, Gene? Gene Simmons is infamous for buying and then selling for millions more than he paid. Nothing new there, but the "schmuck" angle is a new one.

Gene Simmons is Selling His Home: Take a Look

Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed also have a property in Whistler, Canada, plus two homes in Malibu, and two houses for their children Nick and Sophie.

Gene SimmonsReal EstateShannon Tweed
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
