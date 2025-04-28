ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Mountain Dew Debuts A New Flavor With Help From Little Caesars

Screamin' Scott
Courtesy of Little Caesars and PepsiCo (PRNewsfoto/Little Caesars Pizza)

 Mountain Dew has a new reason to run to Little Caesars with an exciting beverage. But the catch is that it is only available at Little Caesars. Mountain Dew's new exciting flavor is Mango Rush.

According to PR Newswire's Press Release, the new tropical beverage pairs a kick of mango flavor with refreshing Mountain Dew and will be available nationwide at the pizza chain starting May 5, just in time for summer.

The Tie Into Little Caesars

The big release nationally starting May 5, exclusively at Little Caesars. It is said the tropical beverage blends the refreshing citrus taste of Mountain Dew with a bold kick of mango flavor.

The result of a collaboration between the two brands, Mountain Dew Mango Rush, was created to give Little Caesars' fans more of the fruit-forward flavor they crave, perfectly pairing with their favorite Little Caesars pizza.

Get Ready To Quench A Big Thirst?

Mountain Dew Mango Rush will be available in a collectible 16-ounce can with a co-branded design for a limited time while supplies last. Big taste for a big thirst while enjoying Little Caesars pizza!

This Is Not Mountain Dew's First Rodeo With Little Caesars

If you recall, in 2023, Pepsi teamed up with the pizza giant to introduce Pepsi Pineapple. The flavor went over so well that they repeated it in 2024. Now, in 2025, a brand new flavor is coming your way.

Hometown Favorite Little Caesars

It was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 29 countries and territories.

Did you know that Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL?

