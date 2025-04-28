Music Legend Sammy Hagar Brings Rock and Country Worlds Together at Stagecoach

At the Stagecoach festival last weekend in Indio, California, rock veteran Sammy Hagar stepped into new territory. The 77-year-old shared the stage with Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Brothers Osborne, mixing rock spirit with country flair.

"I seem to get along better with guys in the country world than with most rock stars," said Hagar to Yahoo Entertainment. "Country music is about songs and stories, and it's about honesty. That's what I'm about too." He feels a strong connection with many country artists, including Kenny Chesney and Toby Keith.

This Friday marks the release of "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight," a tribute to Eddie Van Halen's memory. Hagar joined Van Halen as lead singer after Eddie passed in 2020. With this popular band, success came fast. Their 1986 record, 5150, shot to Billboard's peak spot, and "Why Can't This Be Love" soared to No. 3 on the Hot 100 charts.

Back in the early '70s, it all started with Montrose. Their first album went platinum, sparked by "Rock Candy," a spontaneous tune Hagar created in the studio.

In 1991, they got a Grammy Award for "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge." Their "Right Now" video grabbed the top prize at MTV's Video Music Awards, and it received a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1992. His pre-Van Halen days struck gold, too. The 1984 anthem "I Can't Drive 55" became his biggest cash cow.

After Van Halen in '96, he returned to music with the Wabos and produced hits like "Mas Tequila." The tequila brand he built sold for a cool $80 million.