The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour After One Year

Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album “Hackney Diamonds” at Racket NYC

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds was the twenty-fourth studio album by the English rock band the Rolling Stones, released in October 2023. The band 1st new album of new material in 18 years.

AARP American non-profit that represents the interests of those over the age of fifty even though the band members are a tad bit older than that officially.

The tour kicked off on April 28th 2024 in Houston. The 1st of 20 shows on the first leg of the tour

Rolling Stones Still Rolling In Concert

The reviews of the show Melissa Ruggieri of USA Today said that "while the band needed a couple of songs to fully find their groove – the striding cadence of a reworked "Get Off Of My Cloud" and a ramshackle "Rocks Off" felt curious rather than robust – Jagger compensated with his riveting presence and still-supple vocals".

Final Show Of The Tour

At the final performance of their North American tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Andy Greene from Rolling Stone commented "there were no huge surprises in the setlist, but it was a rare show that featured both "Whole Wide World" and "Mess It Up" from Hackney Diamonds ... and "Angry" was the only new song from their new album they broke out all 20 nights of the tour".

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 19: (Exclusive Coverage) Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album “Hackney Diamonds” at Racket NYC on October 19, 2023 in New York City.

News of 2025 U.K. Tour Scraped

The Rolling Stones Have Apparently Scrapped Their 2025 U.K. And European Tour Plans due to logistical challenges and prior commitments.

Despite the 2025 tour being scrapped, reports suggest the Rolling Stones are still planning a tour in 2026, both in the U.K. and elsewhere.

Set List Off Hackney Diamonds Tout

The following set list was performed at the concert held at NRG Stadium in Houston, on 28 April 2024.

"Start Me Up" "Get Off of My Cloud" "Rocks Off" "Out of Time" "Angry" "Beast of Burden" "Mess It Up" "Tumbling Dice" "You Can't Always Get What You Want" "Little T & A" "Sympathy for the Devil" "Gimme Shelter" "Honky Tonk Women" "Miss You" "Paint It Black" "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Encore

"Sweet Sounds of Heaven" "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

What's Next For The Rolling Stones?

The band has no stop in them it seems as rumors are leaking as Mick Jagger has hinted that a new album is in the works, with the band potentially three-quarters of the way through the process.