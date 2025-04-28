A Lego Xylophone That Works! – Genius

Lego my Winnebago! Doni poses next to Joel Morgan’s Lego creation of the WCSX logo. Way to go, Joel! Looks great!

Zung Hoang is a big fan of Legos. I saw his video and I was impressed. Zung made a working Lego xylophone made of nothing but Legos. Even the mallet for playing the xylophone is made of Legos. Watch him play it in the video below.

The Lego Xylophone

Hats off to Lego for continuing to be such a creative force in today's world. Lego has a product idea platform where fans can submit their own creations with the hopes of having them turned into official LEGO sets.

History of Legos

Of course, Zung's Lego xylophone would not have been possible without the OG of Legos, Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Ole Kirk Kristiansen was a Danish master carpenter. He founded the Lego company in 1932. Legos were originally made from wood. They were about two inches and they were cubes. You can buy wooden Legos. Check it out on Lego.com.

After World War II, the company switched to plastic toys and officially changed their name to LEGO. The name for the toy came from the Danish phrase "leg godt" meaning "play well".

Joel Morgan is our resident Lego expert. Joel makes some unbelievably pieces from Legos and he makes his creations without a net or instructions. Legos are one of Joel's superhero abilities. Below is a sarcophagus made by Joel. Standing more than 4 feet high, Joel's creation is impressive! You can check out more on Joel and his Legos HERE and HERE.