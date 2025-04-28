ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
A Lego Xylophone That Works! – Genius

Zung Hoang is a big fan of Legos. I saw his video and I was impressed. Zung made a working Lego xylophone made of nothing but Legos. Even the mallet…

two people standing on either side of a sign made out of LEGOs. The sign is the logo for 94.7 WCSX Happy LEGO Day!

Lego my Winnebago! Doni poses next to Joel Morgan’s Lego creation of the WCSX logo. Way to go, Joel! Looks great!

Zung Hoang is a big fan of Legos. I saw his video and I was impressed. Zung made a working Lego xylophone made of nothing but Legos. Even the mallet for playing the xylophone is made of Legos. Watch him play it in the video below.

The Lego Xylophone

Hats off to Lego for continuing to be such a creative force in today's world. Lego has a product idea platform where fans can submit their own creations with the hopes of having them turned into official LEGO sets.

History of Legos

Of course, Zung's Lego xylophone would not have been possible without the OG of Legos, Ole Kirk Kristiansen. Ole Kirk Kristiansen was a Danish master carpenter. He founded the Lego company in 1932. Legos were originally made from wood. They were about two inches and they were cubes. You can buy wooden Legos. Check it out on Lego.com.

After World War II, the company switched to plastic toys and officially changed their name to LEGO. The name for the toy came from the Danish phrase "leg godt" meaning "play well". 

Joel Morgan is our resident Lego expert. Joel makes some unbelievably pieces from Legos and he makes his creations without a net or instructions. Legos are one of Joel's superhero abilities. Below is a sarcophagus made by Joel. Standing more than 4 feet high, Joel's creation is impressive! You can check out more on Joel and his Legos HERE and HERE.

a giant Egyptian sarcophagus made from Legos! Also used in an article about a Lego xylophoneJoel Morgan

All hail the Legoramon! This sarcophagus was created by Joel Morgan. He has to carefully break it into three pieces to move it to shows and then reassemble it! The Lego xylophone could be a kit you can buy in the future, but I think the sarcophagus might be too big for a kit. :)

Joel MorganLego
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
