AC/DC Pop Up Tour Store Arrives in Detroit

Hello, classic rockers and all AC/DC fans alike. It has been nearly a decade since the legendary group AC/DC was in the Motor City, and fans have been excited since their concert announcement last winter that they would be making a stop here in Detroit for their 2025 Power Up Tour.

AC/DC fans are being treated to something different on this tour, as limited Pop-Up Shops have sprung up at select tour stops. These shops offer fans the chance to acquire exclusive merchandise selected by the city, available only at these specific stores.

These pop-up shops have limited hours and are generally only open for one or two days, after which they, like the band itself, are back on the road to their next stop.

Fans have been signed up through the band's website and followed other social media outlets to get the inside scoop as to where the next shop will be coming to and how long they'll be in town.

Some locations even offer a bar option where themed AC/DC drinks are for sale. In addition, there are even some shops that have tattoo artists giving actual tattoos to fans who want AC/DC with them permanently.

The Pop-Up shop in Detroit, is located right downtown on Woodward Avenue between Grand River and John R. Rd. 94.7 WCSX joined the festivities and lined with fans to get a sneak peek at the exclusive tour merchandise and get ready to salute those who love to rock and everything AC/DC.

Details on the store, including hours and dates, can be found here. For those who may not be able to attend the concert, this is a great alternative to experience all the excitement of the AC/DC concert and mingle with fellow fans who are eager to see one of the most iconic rock' n' roll bands ever to perform.

pop up shop in downtowen detroit 2025 acdc
Time to Power Up with AC/DC at their Pop-Up merchandise shop in Downtown Detroit.
acdc pop up shop detroit 2025
Fans began lining up as early as 7am, five hours before the shop opens to get their hands on AC/DC limited merchandise.
detroit acdc tour poster exclusive 2025
I think I'm in love.. With this AC/DC City Exclusive Tour poster that is..
acdc merch 2025
This jacket has seen a lot of concerts!
acdc tour merchandise poster
Now this is definitely a conversation starter!
Exclusive tour merchandise only offered here at the Detroit Power Up AC/DC shop.
Exclusive tour merchandise only offered here at the Detroit Power Up AC/DC shop.
acdc cannon from 1988 world tour
ITS HERE!! The actual cannon from the 1988 'Blow Up Your Video" World Tour!
acdc pop up shop in downtown detroit 2025
AC/DC fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated.
acdc tour merchandise 2025 detroit
Say..... That sticker on the left looks a lot alike ones a certain radio station gives out...
acdc tour merchandise 2025 in detroit pop up shop.
Anything with AC/DC on it, I'll have to ask for an advance on my paycheck.
acdc tour merchandise 2025
I'll take one of those, two of these and charge it to the company credit card..
acdc vinyl at pop up shop 2025
They've got the vinyl, Now who brought a turntable.
acdc tour head tour piece 2025
How do the kids say it these days; Shut up and take my money.
acdc shirts for 2025 tour
Exclusive AC/DC tour shirts. The hardest decision will be which one to wear at the concert?
acdc tour merchandise at detroit pop up shop 2025 tour
"Its a long way to the top" if you want to buy some of this exclusive tour merchandise.
AC/DCDetroitwcsx
Austin ZidarEditor
When he's not busy spinning his newest vinyl record purchase or crate digging for that hard-to-find grail at one of the many record shops, you can find Austin on the streets of Detroit with the WCSX promo team rocking out to all things classic rock.
