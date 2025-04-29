AC/DC Pop Up Tour Store Arrives in Detroit

Hello, classic rockers and all AC/DC fans alike. It has been nearly a decade since the legendary group AC/DC was in the Motor City, and fans have been excited since their concert announcement last winter that they would be making a stop here in Detroit for their 2025 Power Up Tour.

AC/DC fans are being treated to something different on this tour, as limited Pop-Up Shops have sprung up at select tour stops. These shops offer fans the chance to acquire exclusive merchandise selected by the city, available only at these specific stores.

These pop-up shops have limited hours and are generally only open for one or two days, after which they, like the band itself, are back on the road to their next stop.

Fans have been signed up through the band's website and followed other social media outlets to get the inside scoop as to where the next shop will be coming to and how long they'll be in town.

Some locations even offer a bar option where themed AC/DC drinks are for sale. In addition, there are even some shops that have tattoo artists giving actual tattoos to fans who want AC/DC with them permanently.

The Pop-Up shop in Detroit, is located right downtown on Woodward Avenue between Grand River and John R. Rd. 94.7 WCSX joined the festivities and lined with fans to get a sneak peek at the exclusive tour merchandise and get ready to salute those who love to rock and everything AC/DC.

Details on the store, including hours and dates, can be found here. For those who may not be able to attend the concert, this is a great alternative to experience all the excitement of the AC/DC concert and mingle with fellow fans who are eager to see one of the most iconic rock' n' roll bands ever to perform.