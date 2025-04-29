Chuck E. Cheese Is Bouncing Fun With The Help Of Trampolines

Chuck E. Cheese now Jumping as it has trampolines in over 100 locations, with more coming, as part of a $300 million remodel initiative.

Chuck E. Cheese has been adding indoor trampoline zones to there stores as part of a larger remodeling initiative and a focus on incorporating active play into their entertainment centers. The trampoline zones are designed for children up to 52 inches tall and are typically included in a broader "Adventure Zone" experience.

Bouncing Back After Bankruptcy

gorodenkoff/ Getty Images

Four years after exiting bankruptcy, Chuck E. Cheese is making a comeback, thanks to a dramatic makeover to introduce its games and pizza to a new generation.

After exiting bankruptcy, Chuck E. Cheese and its stores underwent a makeover, giving today’s locations a very different look. Gone are the animatronics, SkyTube tunnels and physical tickets of yore. Instead, trampolines, a mobile app and floor-to-ceiling JumboTrons have replaced them.

Well You Might As Well Jump

And then came the trampolines. https://www.chuckecheese.com/trampolines/

The company first tested the trampolines in Brooklyn and then in Miami, St. Louis and Orlando. As of December, 450 Chuck E. Cheese locations now have kid-sized trampolines. And unlike the SkyTubes or ball pits of the past, customers have to pay extra to use trampolines. (The ball pits disappeared from Chuck E. Cheese locations in 2011.)

Michigan locations include, Dearborn, Novi, Sterling Heights, Portage, Troy, Canton, Roseville and others.

How Many Locations Are Left?

The chain has 470 U.S. locations currently

The annual revenue grew from $912 million in 2019 to roughly $1.2 billion in 2023, according to Reuters. And that's with fewer open Chuck E. Cheese locations. Chuck E. Cheese now has trampolines in over 100 locations

Can Adults Use The Trampolines?

WCSX Joel needed a cape because he wants to try the trampolines