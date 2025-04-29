Win: X and Los Lobos

X and Los Lobos - 99 Years of Rock and Roll

Fisher Theatre | Saturday, September 20th

Tickets on sale Friday, May 2 at 10am

broadwayindetroit.com

WCSX PRE-SALE

Thursday, May 1 at 10:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE AND USE CODE WCSX

A Legacy Like No Other

These two iconic bands have paved their own paths in the industry—DIY ethics, mainstream success, top ten lists, Grammy wins, world tours, and a steadfast dedication to their craft. Now, they join forces to bring fans a celebration of their unparalleled careers.



“48 years is a long time. 51 years, even longer. But 99 years combined is an insane number for two rock and roll bands and with the same lineup? Unheard of. That’s what we got going this year when Los Lobos team up with our good amigos X for our very first American tour together. Sounds like a celebration and everybody is invited.” - Louis Perez Jr. (Los Lobos)

“This is a dream come true for me. We’re taking the 70’s & 80’s punk roots of LA both East and West all over the country. TOGETHER! 99 years and still going strong. Let’s have a party!” Exene Cervenka (X)

