Yates Cider Mill It’s Official Opens Friday

Yates Cider Mill is ready for another season. Yates took to social media to spread the good news to fans everywhere.

Opening Day: May 2nd at Yates Cider Mill & Ice Cream Shoppe! And yes... FRITTER FRIDAY is back ✨ Fresh hot donuts + cold or slushed apple

Yates Cider Mill is more than just cider and donuts, it has always been a family destination. You can enjoy walking and biking trails, the scenic Yates River Walk, and seasonal activities like pony rides, fudge, and there famous apple tent.

There is nothing like a nice jug of delicious homemade cider and a bag of fresh warm doughnuts. Nice picnic areas to enjoy a afternoon. Many family memories are made every season.

The Back Story On Yates

Scott Randall Yates hosts a classic car show every August

The history that dates back to 1863, Yates Grist Mill opened its doors beside the rapidly flowing waters of the 'then' Clinton-Kalamazoo Canal. By 1876, the Yates family installed a cider press into the existing water-powered process and began producing delicious Michigan cider.

It then became known as Yates Cider Mill. Yates is one of the oldest, continually running businesses in Michigan. Come for a visit and be a part of what has made Yates a destination for generations.

Yates History Breakdown

1863: Caroline and William Yates purchase 80 acres and establish a sawmill and gristmill.

1876: Yates begins pressing apple cider, adding it to their services.

Early 1900s: Yates focuses exclusively on cider production.

1894: The current mill building is built, replacing the original structure.

1930s: Harry Yates introduces donuts to the mill, a popular pairing with cider.

1959: Harry Yates retires and sells the mill to Charles and Ruth Posey.

2013: Yates celebrates its 150th anniversary.