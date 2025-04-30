ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
Yates Cider Mill It’s Official Opens Friday

Yates Cider Mill is ready for another season. Yates took to social media to spread the good news to fans everywhere. Opening Day: May 2nd at Yates Cider Mill &…

Stop at Yates Cider Mill one of the oldest Mills in Michigan

Yates Cider Mill

Opening Day: May 2nd at Yates Cider Mill & Ice Cream Shoppe! And yes... FRITTER FRIDAY is back ✨ Fresh hot donuts + cold or slushed apple

https://www.instagram.com/yatescidermillmi/p/DJCFWyXzmuX/?img_index=1

Yates Cider Mill is more than just cider and donuts, it has always been a family destination. You can enjoy walking and biking trails, the scenic Yates River Walk, and seasonal activities like pony rides, fudge, and there famous apple tent.

There is nothing like a nice jug of delicious homemade cider and a bag of fresh warm doughnuts. Nice picnic areas to enjoy a afternoon. Many family memories are made every season.

You can't beat these to-go treats!Scott Randall

You can't beat the taste of fresh cider and warm doughnuts

The Back Story On Yates

Yates hosts a classic car show every AugustScott Randall

Yates hosts a classic car show every August

The history that dates back to 1863, Yates Grist Mill opened its doors beside the rapidly flowing waters of the 'then' Clinton-Kalamazoo Canal. By 1876, the Yates family installed a cider press into the existing water-powered process and began producing delicious Michigan cider.

It then became known as Yates Cider Mill. Yates is one of the oldest, continually running businesses in Michigan. Come for a visit and be a part of what has made Yates a destination for generations.

MLive.com is the top source for news, sports, business and entertainment. Does a wonderful job highlighting Yate's

Yates History Breakdown

1863: Caroline and William Yates purchase 80 acres and establish a sawmill and gristmill. 

1876: Yates begins pressing apple cider, adding it to their services. 

Early 1900s: Yates focuses exclusively on cider production. 

1894: The current mill building is built, replacing the original structure. 

1930s: Harry Yates introduces donuts to the mill, a popular pairing with cider. 

1959: Harry Yates retires and sells the mill to Charles and Ruth Posey. 

2013: Yates celebrates its 150th anniversary. 

Present: The mill continues to operate, with the third generation of the Posey family, Mike and Katie Titus, at the helm. 

Doughnutsfamily activitesYates Cider Mill
