ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

2025 Kentucky Derby The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports

The Kentucky Derby shouts, “And There Off.” The most exciting two minutes in sports are almost upon us, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby scheduled for this Saturday. The 151st edition of the…

Screamin Scott
Kentucky Derby horses running on the track during the race

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Kentucky Derby shouts, "And There Off." The most exciting two minutes in sports are almost upon us, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby scheduled for this Saturday.

The 151st edition of the historic race, held annually on the first Saturday in May, features 20 of the fastest horses in the world with over 100,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

 What Time Does The Race Actually Start?

The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3. There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.

The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.

The pre shows go on all day just like during gameday of the Superbowl.

Where Is The Kentucky Derby Track?

The Kentucky Derby Set For This Saturday Photo of horses running on the track

Rob Carr/Getty Images

the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since. They have never missed a single year.

The List Of Horses For Saturday's Race

Citizen Bull

Neoequos

Final Gambit

Rodriguez

American Promise

Admire Daytona

Luxor Cafe

Journalism

Burnham Square

Grande

Flying Mohawk

East Avenue

Publisher

Tiztastic

Render Judgment

Coal Battle

Sandman

Sovereignty

Chunk of Gold

Owen Almighty

How Many Triple Crown Winners Are There?

The Triple Crown is awarded to a 3 year old horse that wins the Kentucky Derby, The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season.

Only 13 horses have ever won the Triple Crown winners

Most famous horses include Secretariat in 1973, Seattle Slew in1977 and Justify in 2018

How Much Money Will The Kentucky Derby Winner Make

For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million

The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth.

My Unscientific Prediction This Year

Looking at this years contenders one name jumped out to me. Sandman is the horse. Yes Enter Sandman reminds me of the band Metallica. So I predict Sandman to win it all this year. You can take that to the bank. ( Bank will probably be closed)

Church Hill DownsHorse RaceKentucky Derby
Screamin ScottWriter
Related Stories
Christie Brinkley
EntertainmentFrom Monroe to Manhattan: Christie Brinkley Gets Candid in New Autobiography “Uptown Girl”Jim O'Brien
Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Already Greenlit, Showrunners Promised 2nd Season is More ‘Bonkers’
EntertainmentSeason 2 of Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’ Already Greenlit, Showrunners Promised 2nd Season is More ‘Bonkers’Yvette DeLaCruz
4 Thoughts We Had While Watching Netflix’s ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Trailer
Entertainment4 Thoughts We Had While Watching Netflix’s ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Trailer
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect