2025 Kentucky Derby The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports
The Kentucky Derby shouts, "And There Off." The most exciting two minutes in sports are almost upon us, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby scheduled for this Saturday.
The 151st edition of the historic race, held annually on the first Saturday in May, features 20 of the fastest horses in the world with over 100,000 fans expected to be in attendance.
What Time Does The Race Actually Start?
The 2025 Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 3. There will be undercard races throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but the main event isn't until later on in the early evening.
The post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET this year. That can be pushed back depending on how the horses are behaving in getting to their positions.
The pre shows go on all day just like during gameday of the Superbowl.
Where Is The Kentucky Derby Track?
Rob Carr/Getty Images
the Kentucky Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Churchill Downs officially opened in 1875 and has hosted the Kentucky Derby annually ever since. They have never missed a single year.
The List Of Horses For Saturday's Race
Citizen Bull
Neoequos
Final Gambit
Rodriguez
American Promise
Admire Daytona
Luxor Cafe
Journalism
Burnham Square
Grande
Flying Mohawk
East Avenue
Publisher
Tiztastic
Render Judgment
Coal Battle
Sandman
Sovereignty
Chunk of Gold
Owen Almighty
How Many Triple Crown Winners Are There?
The Triple Crown is awarded to a 3 year old horse that wins the Kentucky Derby, The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes all in the same season.
Only 13 horses have ever won the Triple Crown winners
Most famous horses include Secretariat in 1973, Seattle Slew in1977 and Justify in 2018
How Much Money Will The Kentucky Derby Winner Make
For the second straight year, the prize purse stands at $5 million
The winner will receive $3.1 million, followed by $1 million for second, $500,000 for third, $250,000 for fourth and $150,000 for fifth.
My Unscientific Prediction This Year
Looking at this years contenders one name jumped out to me. Sandman is the horse. Yes Enter Sandman reminds me of the band Metallica. So I predict Sandman to win it all this year. You can take that to the bank. ( Bank will probably be closed)