From Monroe to Manhattan: Christie Brinkley Gets Candid in New Autobiography “Uptown Girl”

Christie Brinkley may be one of the most iconic faces of the 1980s, but to us in Detroit, she’ll always be the pride of Monroe, Michigan.

In her powerful new autobiography Uptown Girl, Brinkley opens up like never before—about fame, heartbreak, resilience, and the very real life that’s unfolded behind the photos and headlines. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Christie to talk about the book, her incredible life journey, and of course, swap a few stories about Chevy Chase, Billy Joel, and growing up just down the road from the Motor City.

“How are you?” she greeted me with a bright smile. “Wonderful, the pride of Monroe, Michigan!”

That hometown connection runs deep. “Yeah, Monroe,” she said, lighting up. “And my grandpa was actually a Lazy Boy distributor, so the Michigan roots definitely go back.” That’s just one of the many touching personal details Christie shares in Uptown Girl, a memoir that doesn’t shy away from the tough stuff.

Christie Brinkley Gets Candid In her book

From the first chapter, it’s clear this isn’t a glossy retelling of a perfect life. It’s raw, revealing, and—like Christie herself—surprisingly down-to-earth. “I believe in ‘pickup friends,’” I told her, “those people you might not see for years, but when you reconnect, it feels like no time has passed. This book makes me feel like you and I are pickup friends.”

Her eyes lit up at that. “That is such a nice compliment,” she said. “I really love that.”

Of course, writing something so personal came with doubts. “Right before it came out, I felt really vulnerable,” she admitted. “I thought, ‘Wow, I’ve really put it all out there. What if people don’t get it?’”

But people are getting it.

Christie shared that her daughter was the first to read the full draft. “She told me, ‘I’ve known you a long time, and I discovered things I never knew.’ That meant everything to me.” Since then, the response has been overwhelmingly positive—from Kelly Clarkson to the Today Show, where even the digital editor teared up mid-interview.

Honesty is key

One reason the book hits home is its honesty. Christie talks about difficult experiences—some of them heartbreaking—and how they became opportunities for growth. “It’s not all wine and roses,” she said. “But those moments teach you who you are. You find strength you never knew you had.”

She credits her dad for some of that inner strength. “He always told me, ‘Baby, you write your own script.’ And I really tried to live by that.” Throughout the book, that mindset is a recurring theme: when life knocks you down, you rewrite the script and get back up.

Of course, no Christie Brinkley memoir would be complete without some unforgettable pop culture moments—and Uptown Girl delivers. We talked about one of her most iconic roles: the mysterious woman in the red Ferrari in National Lampoon’s Vacation.

“I love that you took a picture of the cast so you could remember everyone’s names,” I said. “You were just snapping pics on set.”

She laughed. “Yes! I thought, ‘Just in case this ends up being something someday.’ We had no idea it would be the first Vacation movie. Everyone loved Chevy Chase. We were all Chevy-crazy!”

And then there’s Billy Joel

Their relationship has been splashed across tabloids for decades, but Uptown Girl tells the story with grace and fairness. I told her I wouldn’t dwell on it here—readers should experience that part for themselves in the book—but I had to ask about the moment they first connected.

“I loved reading about how, after you met him in St. Barts, you went out and bought The Stranger on cassette,” I said.

“Yes!” she laughed. “Listening to his voice, I was totally seduced by it. And then, that first night I went to his apartment—back when the Ritz Carlton was the San Moritz—he sat at the piano and started playing ‘New York State of Mind.’”

She paused, remembering the scene.

“Big picture windows, the New York skyline sparkling behind him… and I was on the piano bench, right there next to him. It felt like I was inside the music.”

That’s the magic of Uptown Girl. It’s not just a memoir—it’s an invitation into moments like that. Behind the magazine covers and late-night punchlines is a woman who’s fiercely determined, deeply reflective, and remarkably relatable.

“I wanted to give people a diversion,” Christie said. “But I also wanted them to know: if you’re hurting, you can change it. You can write a better ending.”

Christie, we’ll always be proud to claim you here in Michigan. Your story—equal parts heartbreaking and hopeful—has resonated with people everywhere. If you bring Uptown Girl to Detroit, we’ll roll out the red carpet at WCSX and throw in a Lazy Boy for good measure.

And yes, consider this your official invitation to come home.