Michigan Lottery: $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

Listen to Big Jim's House, May 19-23, for your chance to call in and win.

You could win 10 - $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With chances to win up to 15 times on each ticket. $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!