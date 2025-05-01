ContestsConcerts and EventsAdvertise
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to Big Jim’s House, May 19-23, for your…

Doug Warner

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Big Jim's House, May 19-23, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 “20X” instant tickets

You could win 10 - $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With chances to win up to 15 times on each ticket. $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk

Visit www.michiganlottery.com for details.

Lottery
Doug WarnerWriter
Related Stories
x & Los Lobos
ContestsWin: X and Los LobosDoug Warner
moms who rock
ContestsWCSX Moms who Rockdwarner
Win Tickets to The Brotherhood of Rock Tour!
ContestsWin Tickets to The Brotherhood of Rock Tour!Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect