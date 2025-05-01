Opening Rock Cards – Searching For Jerry Garcia

We're opening Rock Cards and hoping to find the allusive Jerry Garcia card. We may not find Jerry but it's always fun to try with each new pack. This Exodus card for Rob McKillop os something. He's stringing the guitar and has a guitar string in his mouth. Let's see who else we find!

Opening Rock Cards is always a good time. It takes me back to my teen years in the '80s. Screamin' Scott is always hoping for gum in the pack even though he knows there is none. It's always more fun when he joins me.

In the latest episode, we found a Sebastian Bach card which always begs the question, "Do you think Sebastian Bach will get back together with Skid Row?" Again, even though we know it's a "no," it's always fun to discuss. The band has said as plain as day that they will not entertain the idea of Sebastian rejoining, but I think Sebastian has finally grown up.

Not that long he hilariously addressed a crowd about KISS lip-syncing and gave KISS a pass. "My position on that is that if you are in your 70s and you gotta put on foot-high monster boots and a Godzilla costume and hook yourself up to wires and fly to the top of the roof and sing, a guy in that age, I don't really have a problem with a guy that's in his 70s or 80s that might use the technology to give us a show."

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) Sebastian Bach taking a photo op at SWSW in Austin, Texas. Sebastian is always one of my favorites when it comes to opening Rock Cards.

In the video, Screamin' Scott brought up a Sebastian Bach project saying, "He did do a great song on, Triumph did a brand new album that's coming out of other artists doing their songs. And he picked the song "Rock and Roll Machine," and he nailed it."