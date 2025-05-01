Sammy Hagar Shares New Details About Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show

Sammy Hagar is one of many big names taking part in "Back to the Beginning," the July 5 extravaganza that will serve as the final show from Ozzy Osbourne and the original Black Sabbath lineup. The Red Rocker also recently shared some new details about this show.



In a new interview with Loudwire Nights, Hagar shares that Tom Morello, who is the "musical director" of the massive show, reached out to him to be part of it. Hagar, understandably, was all in from the jump. He said he was in contact with Morello about what to perform, and Hagar chose the classic song "No More Tears." However, Morello reached back out to Hagar to let him know that song is off the table.



" ... [Morello] comes back and says, 'Guess what? Ozzy's going to try and sing five songs and he wants to sing 'No More Tears,' said Hagar. "I said, okay, 'Flying High Again,' and he goes, 'You got it.' So right now, I'm singing 'Flying High Again.' If Ozzy changes his mind, I'll sing 'Flying High Again' and 'No More Tears.'"