Sammy Hagar Shares New Details About Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show
Sammy Hagar is one of many big names taking part in "Back to the Beginning," the July 5 extravaganza that will serve as the final show from Ozzy Osbourne and the original Black Sabbath lineup. The Red Rocker also recently shared some new details about this show.
In a new interview with Loudwire Nights, Hagar shares that Tom Morello, who is the "musical director" of the massive show, reached out to him to be part of it. Hagar, understandably, was all in from the jump. He said he was in contact with Morello about what to perform, and Hagar chose the classic song "No More Tears." However, Morello reached back out to Hagar to let him know that song is off the table.
" ... [Morello] comes back and says, 'Guess what? Ozzy's going to try and sing five songs and he wants to sing 'No More Tears,' said Hagar. "I said, okay, 'Flying High Again,' and he goes, 'You got it.' So right now, I'm singing 'Flying High Again.' If Ozzy changes his mind, I'll sing 'Flying High Again' and 'No More Tears.'"
What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show
As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.
In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.
Morello, who is serving as the event's "musical director," said in a recent interview with Australian Musician that when planning and booking first started, the goal was to create "the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." On top of the current lineup, Morello noted, " ... There's some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day, too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of [Black Sabbath] in a way that the whole world will forever know it."