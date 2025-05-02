Night Ranger Rocks This Summer At The Motor City Casino

Night Ranger comes to the Motor City Casino July 27th to the Soundboard.

San Francisco rockers Night Ranger rode high with a string of successful albums and singles, with their first five albums selling over 10 million copies across the globe. Right in the middle of hard rock and glam metal era, they provided an soundtrack to the big hair generation, solidifying their here-to-stay status with the release of their seminal soaring power ballad 'Sister Christian' in 1984.

Throughout multiple break-ups, reunions, solo careers and a short hiatuses during the decades, Night Ranger's legacy lives on, with the band frequently coming together to mark milestones and conjure the rock and roll spirit of their past. The San Fran Bay Area icons have lost none of their youthful passion and fire when it comes to their live show.

We saw that with our 1st Bret Michaels Parti Gras show when they were on the bill. Everyone was saying they havent missed a step and sound fantastic.

Whole crown sang along note for note and very happy with the bands catalog of hit after hit in front of a sold out crowd. It amazes me 40 plus years later the band are still rockin' like it's the 80's again

Recent Release Of A Night Ranger LIVE Album

They recently released a live album, "40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra," and are also featuring new merchandise. They continue to be active in the music scene, including appearing in commercials and other media.

Is Jack Blades Still With The Band?

Scott Randall Jack Blades with Screamin' Scott and Jim O'Brien

Yes, Jack Blades is currently still with Night Ranger. He plays bass and vocals in the band, along with other members like Kelly Keagy, Brad Gillis, Eric Levy, and Keri Kelli.

October Night Ranger Returns To Japan

Night Ranger has just announced their final tour in Japan is scheduled for late 2025!