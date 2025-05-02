What if Sam Wilson took the Super-Soldier Serum? Talking Captain America: New World with one of the stars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Carl Lumbly attends the Captain America: Brave New World World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

When you talk to Carl Lumbly, you feel like you’re in the presence of something grounded, wise, and profoundly human. It’s not just his voice—a commanding, velvet baritone—but his presence, even over a morning interview, makes you sit up and listen. That same commanding presence has helped turn the character of Isaiah Bradley into one of the most emotionally resonant figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Carl reprises the role of Isaiah Bradley—the original, forgotten super-soldier whose story was born out of betrayal, experimentation, and resilience. When I asked Carl about what makes his performance so visceral—particularly in those quiet, powerful scenes where he communicates volumes with just a look—his answer was as thoughtful as his acting:

“All I can say is one of the things that I was taught and encouraged to do as an actor is to listen. And I think that means listening to other people when they're speaking, listening to all the sounds in the room that help make up where you are and give you a point of location in the world—and listening to yourself. So I always feel like I'm listening… that guides what your eyes are doing, the tilt of your head.”

That depth of attention—of living fully inside the character’s world—is evident in every scene he shares as Isaiah. And while the Marvel Universe is full of flashy costumes and explosive battles, Lumbly’s Isaiah is a reminder that some of the most heroic moments happen in silence, in pain, and in persistence.

When it came time to prepare for Isaiah’s story, Carl was handed Marvel’s comic series Truth: Red, White & Black—a deeply moving narrative that reshaped the super-soldier myth by rooting it in historical injustice, particularly the real-life Tuskegee Syphilis Study. It’s a story Lumbly was already familiar with, having acted in a play years ago that touched on that exact tragedy.

“Someone who wanted to serve his country ended up being betrayed by his country, ended up being punished by his country, experimented on—really being treated most unfairly. And the worst part of that: having that story hidden until Captain America Sam Wilson decides that that is not right and wants to restore his history to him.”

Isaiah’s story, as Carl tells it, is not about super serum—it’s about survival. It's about the individuals who, after having their trust violated, keep moving forward not out of vengeance, but out of quiet, stubborn dignity.

Captain America / Sam Wilson and the serum

Which brings us to one of the most powerful moments of the interview. I asked Carl the hypothetical—one that's sparked plenty of fan debate: what if Sam Wilson had taken the serum like Steve Rogers? Would Brave New World play out the same way?

Carl’s response was nothing short of brilliant:

“What I think is amazing about what Sam Wilson is doing as Captain America is that his superpower goes way beyond the serum. Part of having the serum in Isaiah's blood is he has no idea what it can do. Yes, of course it makes him incredibly strong… But what toll does that take on the mind? Whereas Sam Wilson comes from a tradition of social work, of attending to the mind. And I think his character would be very different. I think he would be more martial. I think he would probably be operating from a place of bitterness instead of a place of love and connection. And I don't think he would be nearly as powerful. I imagine that that encounter with the Hulk would have resulted in perhaps both their deaths rather than what ends up taking place—everyone survives to live with what they've done, positive or negative. I think that’s his superpower—his ability to connect.”

That answer floored me. Because in a franchise built on action, Carl reminded me that restraint can be more heroic than raw power. That emotional intelligence—the thing Sam Wilson brings in spades—isn’t just a trait. It’s a choice. And in a world of superweapons, it's a revolutionary one.

We also joked about Isaiah’s physical prowess. When I reminded Carl of the line from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where Isaiah makes it clear he’s already bested Bucky Barnes once, Carl didn’t hesitate.

“Well, you know, I’m not sure that Isaiah’s prime was gone.” (Delivered with a smile you could hear through the phone.)

That’s the kind of sly defiance that makes Carl’s Isaiah so compelling. There’s always a little fight left in him—physically, emotionally, ideologically. And when I told Carl I hope Isaiah returns, he replied simply:

“Just trying to leave the door open.”

Yes, please. Kick it open if you have to.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (back L-R) Kyana F. Davidson, Nate Moore, Julius Onah, Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, Louis D'Esposito, Co-President, Marvel Studios, Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company and President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+, (front L-R) Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Haas attend the Captain America: Brave New World World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

As we wrapped, I mentioned Carl’s upcoming project The Life of Chuck, based on the Stephen King short story. Everything I’ve heard says it’s a sit-down, stay-quiet kind of film.

Carl, true to form, offered encouragement that wasn’t just about the movie:

“That is what I believe will happen. I also encourage people—because I am a librarian—to read.”

That’s Carl Lumbly in a nutshell: thoughtful, rooted, and deeply connected to every story he tells.