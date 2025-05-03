This 3-foot tall Kool-Aid Man has a purpose… to cool. Inside his clear plastic pitcher part, it’s an area for beverages (or whatever) where you can use it basically like an ice cub bucket.

The Michigan Antique Festival in Davisburg is HUGE. It's the biggest antique festival in the state and it only happens twice a year. More than 400 vendors have brought out their wares to this amazing event. I got there right at 9:00 am and things were already moving. Lots of super nice, friendly people, reasonable weather, and tons of amazing finds. One of the things I love most is wandering the different displays and finding items I love or that make me think of friends or family. (scroll down for photos)

You Can't Google What You Don't Know

One of my favorite things about the Michigan Antique Festival is that many of the shops aren't online... they take only cash... many are willing to haggle. As much as I love online shopping, the Michigan Antique Festival is a way cooler shopping experience. You can't search for or buy something if you don't know it exists. You never know what you'll bump into at one of these amazingly eclectic shops.

If you're anywhere near Davisburg this weekend, I'd stop by and see it for yourself. You can get more info at miantiquefestival.com. The festival 4pm tomorrow (May 4th).

Thing I Found Interesting at the Michigan Antique Festival

The whole display for R-Purpose was cool, but I especially loved the TV liquor cabinet. All of R-Purpose's are vintage item that have found a new purpose. You can also check them out on Facebook

Donielle Flynn R-Purpose has a slogan: restoring old pieces. Giving new purposes. I think that's pretty cool. This TV's new purpose is to hold booze. lol... the drawer slides in and out very smoothly! It's a nice piece. Check them out at the Michigan Antique Festival!

Musical Chairs!

One of my favorite things to do at The Michigan Antique Festival is hunting for music-related items.

Donielle Flynn A set of four chairs that are perfect for musical chairs. There are so many unique items and the Michigan Antique Festival

We ran into our friend, Randy Oleynik! Randy restored this vehicle himself... mad props, Randy! I look for you every time we're out at the Michigan Antique Festival!

Joel Morgan Randy Oleynik has a 1965 Ford 250 Good Humor truck that he restored. He does different corporate and community events in our area.

This chair is a handful! That's what I love about this event... you never know what you will find.

Donielle Flynn I can't make this hand clap... but I do love it. The chair is made of plastic and probably not a bit comfy, but I was still tempted to buy it. Hilarious!

Joel started singing "Fly Like an Eagle" as soon as we saw this.. Then he saw Elmo and Joel sang "Fly Like an Eagle" using his best Elmo voice. LOL!

Donielle Flynn We were channeling our best Steve Miller at the Michigan Antique Festival in Davisburg.

Big Foot was over $200 which is totally reasonable but more than I was willing to spend today... having said that... I should have bought Big Foot and made him the centerpiece in my front flowerbed. The neighbors would love it too!

Donielle Flynn I loved the stone sculptures! They had cool buddhas, gnomes, and look at Big Foot! Yip!

Pro tip: bring a cart to haul around your purchases. A lot of the pieces are larger items or really anything gets old holding it, plus it helps with heavier items... Although Big Foot might be a bit much even for a cart...

Supporting Our Veterans at the Michigan Antique Festival

One more thing! Post 377 was holding a raffle to raise money to support military ceremonies out at the Great Lakes National Cemetery. They were super cool people... thank you for supporting our veterans!

Donielle Flynn Post 377 in Clarkston had volunteers manning a table as they raised money for veterans with their raffle. Some lucky donator will win the mini-bike!