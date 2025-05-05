Golfers Can Get Free Hole-In-One Insurance
Golfers, now we can have the ease of mind on any golf course just in case someone gets a Hole-In-One. A hole-in-one in golf, also known as an ace, occurs when…
Golfers, now we can have the ease of mind on any golf course just in case someone gets a Hole-In-One.
A hole-in-one in golf, also known as an ace, occurs when a player's first shot from the tee hole-out on a par 3, meaning the ball goes directly into the cup on that single shot. This is a rare and impressive achievement, often celebrated by the golfer and their playing partners.
Golfers have traditions where the golfer who achieves a hole-in-one buys drinks for the group, or even opens a tab at the bar. This can add up to quite a bar bill.
Hole In One Insurance Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Now You Can Celebrate Without The Worry Of A Tab
Do you dream of making an ace? Scoring that first swing finish? Conquering the cup and becoming the hero of the hole-in-one? If the unbelievable, unthinkable, (almost) unachievable happens to you, The Vodka maker, Tito's has your tab covered.
Now you can enter to win the Tito's Hole-in-One Insurance contest so if you sink the shot, you can actually celebrate without worrying about paying for the entire clubhouse.
How Do I Get Insurance?
1. Be a Tito’s Golf Club Member
2. Opt in to the contest below
3. Get a hole-in-one
4. Send proof below
5. They’ll cover your tab
You might ask yourself, can I afford the insurance? The smart answer is yes because its free!
What Does The The USGA (United States Golf Association) Say About A Hole In One?
The USGA (United States Golf Association) has guidelines for what constitutes a legitimate hole-in-one, such as it needing to be during a proper round of golf and having an acceptable witness.
What If I Get A Hole In One?
What A Motley Crue Of Golfers
Got a Hole-in-One? Send Tito's proof to be one step closer to the $500 gift card!
Proof should include:
- A photo of a signed, legitimate scorecard (by the entrant, playing partners, and a course pro/representative).
- A celebration photo showing your hole-in-one and love for the brand.
- Unedited video evidence may be submitted but a video alone will not suffice.
Your hole-in-one is not eligible if:
made outside of the contest entry period (April 29-July 29, 2025).
after repeated attempts at the same hole in short succession.
Was at a mini golf course, putt-putt course, any golf course outside of the United States, or any other type(s) of golf game, field, or course.
It was made at a hole that is less than 100 yards long based off standard tee and pin placements, as shown on the score-card.
Stay Tuned For Info On The Screamin Scramble
Screamin Scott Sets Up For Another Eagle At Fern Hill
The 2025 Screamin Scramble is August 17th at Fern Hill Country Club. The most outrageous golf outing ever. All helping the Rainbow Connection with your host WCSX's Screamin Scott