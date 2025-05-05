Golfers Can Get Free Hole-In-One Insurance

Golfers, now we can have the ease of mind on any golf course just in case someone gets a Hole-In-One.

A hole-in-one in golf, also known as an ace, occurs when a player's first shot from the tee hole-out on a par 3, meaning the ball goes directly into the cup on that single shot. This is a rare and impressive achievement, often celebrated by the golfer and their playing partners.

Golfers have traditions where the golfer who achieves a hole-in-one buys drinks for the group, or even opens a tab at the bar. This can add up to quite a bar bill.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Hole In One Insurance Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Now You Can Celebrate Without The Worry Of A Tab

Do you dream of making an ace? Scoring that first swing finish? Conquering the cup and becoming the hero of the hole-in-one? If the unbelievable, unthinkable, (almost) unachievable happens to you, The Vodka maker, Tito's has your tab covered.

Now you can enter to win the Tito's Hole-in-One Insurance contest so if you sink the shot, you can actually celebrate without worrying about paying for the entire clubhouse.

How Do I Get Insurance?

1. Be a Tito’s Golf Club Member

2. Opt in to the contest below

3. Get a hole-in-one

4. Send proof below

5. They’ll cover your tab

You might ask yourself, can I afford the insurance? The smart answer is yes because its free!

What Does The The USGA (United States Golf Association) Say About A Hole In One?

The USGA (United States Golf Association) has guidelines for what constitutes a legitimate hole-in-one, such as it needing to be during a proper round of golf and having an acceptable witness.

What If I Get A Hole In One?

WCSX scott Randall What A Motley Crue Of Golfers

Got a Hole-in-One? Send Tito's proof to be one step closer to the $500 gift card!

Proof should include:

A photo of a signed, legitimate scorecard (by the entrant, playing partners, and a course pro/representative). A celebration photo showing your hole-in-one and love for the brand.

Unedited video evidence may be submitted but a video alone will not suffice.

Your hole-in-one is not eligible if:

made outside of the contest entry period (April 29-July 29, 2025).

after repeated attempts at the same hole in short succession.

Was at a mini golf course, putt-putt course, any golf course outside of the United States, or any other type(s) of golf game, field, or course.

It was made at a hole that is less than 100 yards long based off standard tee and pin placements, as shown on the score-card.

Stay Tuned For Info On The Screamin Scramble

WCSX Scott Randall Screamin Scott Sets Up For Another Eagle At Fern Hill