Happy Birthday Bob Seger – The Mayor of Michigan

Bob Seger performs onstage during the Class of 2023 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

I’ve said it for years, and I’ll say it again loud and proud — Bob Seger is the Mayor of Michigan.

Not by election, but by soundtrack.

There’s something about Seger’s music that hits different when you’re from around here. It’s built into our muscle memory. We hear those opening chords to Turn the Page or Roll Me Away and we don’t just listen — we feel it. Deep in our bones, like the sound of a car door slamming in the cold or the hum of streetlights on Woodward Avenue.

Tuesday, May 6th is Bob Seger’s birthday. And I couldn’t let it pass without celebrating the man, the music, and the memories. Especially since Bob’s not just a rock legend to me — he’s a friend. A Michigan brother.

A Road Named Seger

You know you’ve made an impact when they name streets after you. In Allen Park, there’s Bob Seger Blvd, just blocks away from the kind of neighborhoods he sang about. And at Pine Knob, the legendary venue where he’s played countless sold-out shows, you’ll find 33 Bob Seger Drive. Not just a road — a tribute.

I think of those street signs like they’re bookmarks in the story of Michigan. We don’t just admire Bob Seger. We honor him. And why not? This is a guy who stayed rooted here when the industry tried to pull him out west. He sang about our cities, our struggles, our Friday nights. He told the truth — even when it wasn’t pretty.

That’s why I call him the Mayor of Michigan. Because he represents us. Always has.

The Cave, the Kid, and the Kick in the Ass

I talked to Ted Nugent, who told me an incredible story from their early days. Bob and Ted played a gig together — in a cave. That alone is wild. But what happened backstage is where it gets good.

Bob was burned out. The road had worn him down. Ted noticed, saw him smoking a cigarette, looking like the weight of it all was catching up. Bob looked at him and said, “I don’t know how much longer I can do this.”

Ted’s response? Classic Motor City tough love.

“You gotta be kidding me,” Ted told him. “You’re Bob Seger! The world needs Bob Seger music! You represent the spirit — the piss and vinegar — of Detroit! Don’t quit!”

And with that, he gave Bob a motivational kick in the ass.

“Let’s see some flames, kid,” Ted said.

Thank God for that moment in the cave. Because Bob Seger didn’t quit. He walked out and lit that stage up. He kept going. And years later, he gave us Against the Wind, Night Moves, Mainstreet, and a hundred more reasons to turn the radio up and roll the windows down.

Michael Bolton, Opening Act and Fanboy

Another gem I love comes from Michael Bolton. Back in 1983, Bolton was just a young artist trying to break through — and he got the gig of a lifetime: opening for Bob Seger.

“Nobody knew who I was,” Michael told me. “When they announced my name, I walked out on stage and I could almost hear people saying, ‘Where’s Bob!?’”

But here’s the part that stuck with me — Seger didn’t treat him like an opening act. He treated him like a guest.

“Bob and his crew were so gracious,” Michael said. “They made us feel completely at home.”

That’s Bob. Total class. Rock star voice. Midwest soul.

Alice Cooper, Detroit Brothers

And then there’s Alice Cooper, who had a blast swapping Seger stories with me. I asked him: If Bob covered one of your songs, what would you want him to sing?

Without missing a beat, Alice said:

“Get Out of Denver. That song just rocks.”

Then we flipped it — what Alice Cooper song would Bob sound great on?

Alice didn’t hesitate:

“You and Me. He’d crush it. He’d give it that raw street edge. It’d still have heart, but man — he’d make it real.”

These are rock legends, people. And they speak about Bob Seger with nothing but respect, admiration, and a little bit of awe. Just like the rest of us.

More Than a Voice

For me, Seger’s music isn’t background noise — it’s personal. It’s my high school nights in Southgate. It’s my first car. It’s long drives up north with nothing but gas station coffee and a cassette of Live Bullet.

It’s the reminder that our stories matter — that the grit and hope of growing up in Michigan can echo from the stage all the way to the soul.

Happy Birthday, Bob Seger

So this week I’ll crank up Til It Shines. I’ll raise a toast to the man who gave us a voice. And I’ll thank the universe for the fact that Bob Seger never quit. Even when the road got hard. Even when the cave was cold.