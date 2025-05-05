Tony Iommi Wasn’t Initially Sold on the Final Black Sabbath Show

Tony Iommi took a bit of convincing to be on board for "Back to the Beginning," the all-star concert that will see the original Black Sabbath lineup perform one last time.



In an interview with The Guardian, the guitar icon said he was apprehensive about participating in the show due to Sabbath previously doing a farewell tour. He explained, " ... I didn’t want to get into that thing like all the other bands are doing, saying it’s the last tour and then reappearing again."



What changed his mind? The fact that the show will be raising money for various Parkinson's and children's charities. In fact, Iommi said of the show, "No one's getting paid or anything."



With that in mind, there sure are a lot of musicians not getting paid for this show. In that same report from The Guardian, Sharon Osbourne shared that Steven Tyler and the surviving members of Soundgarden have been added to the bill, which will be headlined by the final performance from Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne doing a mini solo set.