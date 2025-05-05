Tony Iommi Wasn’t Initially Sold on the Final Black Sabbath Show
Tony Iommi took a bit of convincing to be on board for “Back to the Beginning,” the all-star concert that will see the original Black Sabbath lineup perform one last…
Tony Iommi took a bit of convincing to be on board for "Back to the Beginning," the all-star concert that will see the original Black Sabbath lineup perform one last time.
In an interview with The Guardian, the guitar icon said he was apprehensive about participating in the show due to Sabbath previously doing a farewell tour. He explained, " ... I didn’t want to get into that thing like all the other bands are doing, saying it’s the last tour and then reappearing again."
What changed his mind? The fact that the show will be raising money for various Parkinson's and children's charities. In fact, Iommi said of the show, "No one's getting paid or anything."
With that in mind, there sure are a lot of musicians not getting paid for this show. In that same report from The Guardian, Sharon Osbourne shared that Steven Tyler and the surviving members of Soundgarden have been added to the bill, which will be headlined by the final performance from Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne doing a mini solo set.
What to Expect at the Final Black Sabbath Show
As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.
In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.
Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.