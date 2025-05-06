’80s Rock One-Hit Wonders About Death, Stalking, Paranoia, and Denial

What are the greatest '80s Rock One-Hit Wonders? What made them unforgettable? Let's take a look and listen to the best rock had to offer in the magnificent '80s. Click on any link below to be taken a its glorious video.

To be clear, this list isn't ALL of the one-hit wonders... or even all of the '80s. These are a few of the titles broken down into fun-filled categories like "Stalking" and "Paranoia." Who's ready to have some fun?

One-Hit Wonders with Stalking

First off, let's establish that stalking was 100% A-OK in the '80s. It was romantic (sarcasm). Take Tommy Tutone's video, for instance. Staring at Jenny through her bedroom window while she brushes her hair... that's romantic. Not creepy at all. Ah, the videos of the '80s rock one-hit wonders. Jenny (867-5309) - Tommy Tutone

Soft Cell! Horoscopes were HUGE in the '80s. The opening scene shows dancing constellations and a hot dude reading his horoscope. Oh but, sorry! Now it's time for the dude to get stalked and harassed by the dancing constellation ladies. WTH? Can you let him get his pants on? "Tainted Love" - Soft Cell

Josie', girlfriend, you better run, girl. "I just wanna use your love tonight." BTW, "I usually like my girls a little bit older?" This guy needs to get out of the chicken coop ASAP. He knows when her BF leaves town and he's immediately moving in? This guy is a stalker and a s#!**y friend. "Your Love" The Outfield

Steve Finn/Getty Images

'80s Rock One-Hit Wonders of Death and Destruction

It's a love song, but also a nuclear bomb just went off, so my final act of love is to invite you to join me as we literally melt and die.... together. "I Melt with You" - Modern English

Even worse, this song of destruction is in the wake of real-life events. It's about the mistreatment of Aboriginal Australians by the Australian government. Midnight Oil played this as the closing song at the 2000 Olympics. "Beds Are Burning" - Midnight Oil

More of an Over Easy, soft rock song, Cutting Crew paints a pretty bleak picture. Oops! I just died in your arms... and I'm pretty sure it was all your fault. It must have been something you said or did. "I should have walked away" before you killed me. (I Just Died) In Your Arms" - Cutting Crew

'80s Rock One-Hit Wonders of Paranoia

Gary Numan craves human-interaction but let's paranoia get the best of him. "Here in my car... I feel safest of all... I can lock all my doors." The cars are shields, but also tools of isolation feeding his paranoia. "Cars" - Gary Numan

Here is a song about paranoia of being stalked. Rockwell can't even grab a shower without feeling like someone is going to be there when he opens his eyes. Here's a tip: Quit answering the door while you're wearing nothing but a towel. Side note: Michael Jackson is on backing vocals. "Somebody's Watching Me" - Rockwell

One-Hit Wonders about Denial

We could get into the one-hit or not a one-hit conversation about John Waite... he's much more than that, but again, moving on, technically, he's a one-hit wonder. I spend my time thinking about you, but I ain't missing you at all. John wrote the song about his soon to be ex-wife. They still got divorced. "Missing You" - John Waite

Here it's not a denial of feelings...this '80s rock one-hit wonder is being denied of feeling up a young lady that is the object of his affections. No free milk was spilt in the making of this song. "Keep Your hands to Yourself" - Georgia Satellites