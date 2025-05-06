Did This Man Film Bigfoot Climbing a Tree? A Believer’s Look at the Latest Sighting in California

By Jim O'Brien

(Author’s note: I want to believe. I grew up watching In Search Of… with Leonard Nimoy whispering mysterious truths about UFOs, ancient aliens, and yes—Bigfoot. So when stories like this pop up, part of me always leans forward a little and wonders: could this finally be it?)

What did this guy see?

A California man named Kenneth may have captured something incredible during a recent camping trip—what he believes could be footage of Bigfoot climbing a tree.

The sighting took place at the Carson River Resort campground in Markleeville, California, a heavily wooded area nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Kenneth shared the video and his eerie experience with the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization, a research group that collects and analyzes alleged Bigfoot sightings.

According to Kenneth, the moment began like many Bigfoot stories do—with a feeling.

“I was walking through camp early morning,” he told the group, “when I felt like someone or something was watching me up on the ridge.”

Trusting his instincts, he pulled out his phone and began filming the tree line where he felt those invisible eyes might be. At the time, he didn’t see anything unusual. But later, his daughter reviewed the footage and spotted something odd—a large, dark figure in the background.

The figure appears to be moving through the trees, but then, in a flash, it scales a tree with surprising speed and vanishes into the canopy. It’s not clear if it leaps from view or simply climbs out of sight—but the movement is fast, strong, and undeniably strange. Kenneth believes it could have been a Sasquatch.

Now, is this definitive proof? Of course not. The video, like many in the Bigfoot catalog, is shaky and taken from a distance. There’s no face, no clear detail—just a hulking shadow and an action that seems too agile and powerful to be human. But that’s the maddening joy of Bigfoot lore: just enough evidence to intrigue you, never quite enough to close the case.

What’s especially fun about this particular location is that the campground even has a novelty sign at the entrance warning visitors to "watch out for Bigfoot." It’s meant to be tongue-in-cheek—but what if it's also just a little bit serious?

What Would It Take to Really Believe?

As someone who’s held onto the hope of Sasquatch since childhood, I find myself asking the same question every time: what would it take for a sighting to be taken seriously? For skeptics, it always boils down to a few things:

Clear, close-up video —not the grainy, zoomed-in kind.

—not the grainy, zoomed-in kind. Physical evidence —hair, scat, footprints with dermal ridges, something that can be tested.

—hair, scat, footprints with dermal ridges, something that can be tested. Multiple witnesses —especially from unrelated, credible sources.

—especially from unrelated, credible sources. Scientific verification—DNA results, ecological tracking, something irrefutable.

But Bigfoot believers have learned to live in the liminal space between folklore and fact. Sightings like Kenneth’s don’t prove anything—but they keep the fire burning. They remind us that the world still holds mystery, that maybe there’s something out there we haven’t fully discovered.

Photo by MiccoDesigns from Etsy

If you’ve ever hiked through dense woods and felt that sudden hush, like nature paused for something watching, you get it. That ancient little chill in your spine that says: you’re not alone.

Maybe.

Or maybe it was a bear, or a trick of the light, or just a guy in dark hiking gear with exceptional upper-body strength.

But for those of us who grew up squinting at TV screens, watching blurry creatures step into legend, this sighting is another drop of fuel in the tank. Another “what if” echoing through the pines.