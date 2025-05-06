Boxbollen: Hey Screamin Try This!

Hey, it's another edition of... Hey Screamin Try Boxbollen

What The Hell Is Boxbollen?

Just to let everyone know that Donielle Flynn can basically talk me into anything dangerous. Luckily no one what hurt during this particular episode.

Boxbollen is one of the latest trends. Several high-profile celebrities have been known to endorse and promote Boxbollen. Notable names include: Tom Brady, Conor McGregor, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Tyson Fury, and Will Smith. The company was founded by Swedish brothers Jacob and Victor Eriksson.

Now, I had no idea what this was, but it looks kind of dangerous, don't you think? Doni had the idea as a gift for Christmas gift for her son. and because Doni is a "Boomer... so I bought it," and then her son played it for like five seconds and was like, yeah, it's cool, bro, and he hasn't played it since.

So Doni thought it would be a great idea to threaten me with a good time. I personally thought it was a terrible idea, what time do we start? Here's the final project, Hey Screamin, Try Boxbollen!

According To The Boxbollen Website

Co-Founders of Boxbollen Jacob & Victor Eriksson challenges co-host Sara Haines to a game of 5 seconds max on the Boxbollen App. Aired on TV-Show "The View." They make it look slightly easier than what Doni and I were able to do.

The directions state : Put the headband on, start punching the ball and avoid getting hit. Stay focused while improving your eye-hand-coordination, reflexes and body control. Everybody can become a real BOXBALLER

What Really Happens When You Learn From Our Mistakes

Recently on social media there was a trend of a hot dog on a string. Boxbollen is nothing like it at all and the game has nothing edible of nutritional value at all. Doni help guide me through the process. From the video Doni tries her best to help me,

Doni: "So I'm gonna try to show how... so I think we gotta like swing the ball out, and then you want to punch it, but I'm not good at punching it. Okay. So then you want to see how many times you can punch it in a row, which for me it's zero."

Scott: "There's one. No. I was doing better in the other take. There we go. Hey! Oh my god, why can't I even do it once?

Let's Just Say It Was All Controlled Kaos

I had a ball (no pun intended). It was a nice way of exercising without even knowing it. We both had some fun with Boxbollen and amazingly no one was hurt in the process. Maybe my ego bruised not being able to do it like the kids on Tik-Tok.

Thanks to Donielle Flynn for always forcing me to be a good sport and letting me have some fun.

WCSX HEY SCREAMIN TRY this: Boxbollen

But Wait There's More