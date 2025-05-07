Ann Arbor Estate of Domino’s Pizza Founder Is Selling for Close to $9M

AVA MARIA, FL – SEPTEMBER 27: Tom Monaghan, the multimillionaire founder of Domino’s Pizza, in his office on the campus of the University of Ava Maria which he founded September 27, 2007 in Ave Maria, Florida. The University and town is being built on a 5,000-acre tract of land that was formally agricultural fields. The town has plans to include 11,000 homes, three golf courses and its own water park, all oriented around a towering church. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An Ann Arbor estate built and owned by Domino's Pizza founder Thomas Monaghan is selling for nearly $9 million.

The Retreat at Turtle Point is a midcentury modern design covering more than 30 acres. According to a report by Talker, Monaghan built the 12-bedroom mansion after transforming Domino's Pizza into a global brand.

Since it went on the market, the property has reached more than 3 million views on the popular Zillow Gone Wild social media account.

Talker noted that the estate's architecture is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright. The main house has close to 10,000 square feet of living space and includes soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and organic materials.

The property includes the main house, a 4,100-square-foot guest house with 3,400 square feet of living space in the lower level, and a 1,980-square-foot caretaker's home.

Those looking for something unique in their next home will find it in the property's 34,000-square-foot recreation facility. The building features a pickleball court and a full-court basketball venue, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a hot tub, a racquetball court, a weight and fitness room, a full kitchen, a massage room, a game room, and a library.

"There is also a three-story treehouse, trampoline, full playground, bocce ball court, and probably about 60 raised beds for flowers, vegetables, all of that,” said Realtor Brent Flewelling in an interview with Talker.