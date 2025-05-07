Bake Magazine Spotlights Amy Emberling of Zingerman’s Bakehouse

They run a tight ship at Zingerman’s Deli. Order ahead: there was a 45 minute wait to pick up your sandwich when we were there!

The Retail Bakers of America's member magazine Bake recently featured Amy Emberling, co-managing partner of Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, as part of its Member Spotlight series.

Although Emberling has been a co-managing partner at Zingerman's since 2000, she joined the team as one of its eight original members in 1992. Her enthusiasm for baking began when she was a child. As the youngest of four children growing up in Nova Scotia, Emberling was the designated baker in her family.

According to the Bake article, Emberling has steered Zingerman's through many ups and downs in the industry through her leadership and commitment to purpose.

"She emphasizes that longevity in business comes from anchoring decisions to core values, not fleeting market demands," Bake writer Kimberly Houston said. "She champions the importance of developing talent from within and fostering a workplace culture that supports growth, respect, and hands-on learning."

During an interview for The Perfect Rise podcast, Emberling shared her thoughts for those considering a career as a baker or bakery owner. She encouraged emerging professionals to get experience by going to work in bakeries that reflect their values, "whether through ingredient quality, operational excellence, or leadership approach," according to Houston.

Emberling suggests that future business owners reflect on their lifestyle preferences: morning or evening, customer-facing or behind-the-scenes work, bustling urban environments or small towns. Emberling observes that securing sustainability in business begins with creating a model that fits the lifestyle of its owner.

The evolving food landscape has affected both those who work in the industry and consumers. "Public food literacy has also grown, thanks in part to platforms like the Food Network," Houston noted. "According to Emberling, this shift has made customer interactions more enriching and informed."