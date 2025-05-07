ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Best Michigan Road Trip for the Summer Months

Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and thankfully, the United States is packed with fantastic roads with scenic views that make for a great summer trip. Road…

Anne Erickson
Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and thankfully, the United States is packed with fantastic roads with scenic views that make for a great summer trip.
Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and thankfully, the United States is packed with fantastic roads with scenic views that make for a great summer trip. Road trips are actually great no matter the season, but there's something about a summer road trip that hits differently. It's just super fun to roll down a lengthy road and look at the beautiful views with the sunroof down. With that in mind, MSN has a new tally out of the best road trips in the country, and this state has one of them.

Best Road Trip in Michigan

Before we get to the best road trip in the state, let's look at the best in the entire country. Ironically, this road trip isn't close by, so one would probably have to fly to the destination first before driving it. According to Lonely Planet, the best road trip in America is the Pacific Coast Highway Best road trip, from San Diego to Seattle. "The route includes Hwy 1, Hwy 101 and I-5, starting in San Diego; it winds up the coast through Los Angeles, Big Sur, San Francisco and Redwood National & State Parks, eventually terminating in Seattle," Lonely Planet states.

One of the "golden rules" of a great road trip, according to Conde Nast, is to really search hard for good restaurants along your route. "It might be tempting to make a highway exit franchise row your lunch stop," Conde Nast states. "But settling for processed tacos or sub sandwiches can mean missing out on some fantastic regional food."

Now, let's get to Michigan. In the MSN feature, they name Copper Country Trail the best and rave about its "spectacular views, small-town museums and ghostly abandoned mines." This byway on the Keweenaw Peninsula runs along the US-41 from Houghton to Copper Harbor. "Stop to take in the views of Lake Superior, shop at quaint shops and learn more about the fascinating history of the area at the Houghton County Historical Society," MSN states in the feature.

Michigan
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Sterling Heights Cuts Ribbon on New Community Garden
Local NewsSterling Heights Cuts Ribbon on New Community GardenMichael Vyskocil
What Makes Lake St. Clair Prime Fishing Ground for Smallmouth Bass?
Local NewsWhat Makes Lake St. Clair Prime Fishing Ground for Smallmouth Bass?Michael Vyskocil
A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
Local NewsState Grant to Help Andy’s Place in Holly Rebuild, ReopenMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect