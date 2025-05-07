Celebrate National Nurses Week 2025 May 6th – 12th

National Nurses Week May 6th – May 12th. Honors their contributions and sacrifices and reminds us to thank the medical heroes who keep us safe.

Christine Munoz Happy Nurses Week! Nurses Brenda, Christine, Julia

Nurses Are A Main Reason I Am Here Today

Screamin Scott Thank You Nurses!

My interactions are well documented with Nurses being accident-prone over the years. One terrible car accident and maybe a heart attack or two. That's why I celebrate, National Nurses Week May 6th – May 12th.

Nurses played a key role in my recovery after heart surgery. After my operation, they had me up and walking instilling confidence in getting back to normal. Watching Nurses for years and all that is part of their job. It’s the extra kindness they show in their jobs I have found so special.

My longtime friends are part of this challenging profession. Friends like Christine, Big Mike, Kathleen, Nikki, Mary, and so many more.

I make it a point to acknowledge all Nurses everywhere. Not an easy job especially these past years. Can you remember the sacrifice all Nurses gave during the pandemic? They all went in and faced fear head-on of the unknown: from emergency to home health care. Hospice Nurses provide not only care but also comfort to the patient and families.

Nurses In Music

Thank a Nurse this National Nurses Week, but let’s try every day: 365 days a year. For me, “Thank You, Nurses,” isn’t enough. I owe you so much more. So I picked a few songs to honor all of you.

Check out some songs for Nurses who rock. Music has been known to heal and physically make you feel better. Here are some songs that remind me of nurses.

Nurse Rozetta - Alice Cooper

In 1978 Alice Cooper released, From The Inside It a concept album about Cooper’s stay in a New York asylum due to his alcoholism. Each of the characters in the songs was based on actual people Cooper met in the asylum. One of the characters is a song about a nurse. When Alice Cooper is on tour his concerts are also a visual for everyone to see. The nurse that tours with Alice Cooper on stage for more then a few song is Alice's own daughter.

The Nurse · The White Stripes

The White Stripes on their way into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Jack & Meg's signature look always reminded me of nurse helpers called, Candy Stripers.

A candy striper volunteers his/her time weekly at the hospital by assisting the nursing staff with patients’ needs such as refilling water and ice, taking books and magazines to rooms, or assisting nurses by taking vital signs and filing or other simple but important tasks.

The White Stripes were together from 1997 - 2001 with Jack White & Meg White. Artistic differences were NOT to blame for the break up of the band. They say the band split to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band. Maybe leaving room for a reunion someday?

Scrubs - Theme Song "Superman"

The TV show called Scrubs is a sitcom that aired from October 2, 2001, to March 17, 2010, on NBC and also ABC. The series follows the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, which is a teaching hospital.

Notice the length of the tv show themes in the 2000s were becoming shorter. “Superman” Scrubs' funny, heart-warming plot of medical interns finding their way in the harsh medical world, Lazlo Bane’s refrain—”I can’t do this all on my own / no, I’m no superman”—became the show’s perfect summary song

Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees

"Stayin' Alive" is a song written and performed by the Bee Gees from the Saturday Night Fever motion picture soundtrack. Believe it or not the song is used to save lives.

A study was just completed that confirms that med students and physicians who were trained to do compressions, while listening to the song, would maintain the ideal rhythm of 100-120* compressions per minute.

Bee Gees disbanded when Maurice Gibb died suddenly in 2003 at the age of just 53. Sadly, Robin Gibb also passed away in 2012, leaving only Barry Gibb alive today.

"HEROS" David Bowie

Perfect song for Nurses from David Bowie from his 12th album, "Heroes." The song recorded in 1977. Over time has become one of David Bowies all time favorites from fans.