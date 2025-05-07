Sterling Heights Cuts Ribbon on New Community Garden

Portrait of students and female teacher at outdoor sustainable education class. Planting vegetable seedling, herbs in soil. Concept of experiential learning, ecoliteracy.

On Thursday, May 1, the City of Sterling Heights cut the ribbon on a new community garden at James C. Nelson Park.

The park, at 2775 15 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre Road, features more than 115 garden beds among 32,000 square feet of land improvements. In addition to the garden, the park also includes a butterfly conservatory, a bee apiary, a microforest, and benches that double as public art installations.

ADA-compliant pathways, educational signage, and enhanced seating provide accessibility and learning to visitors throughout the garden.

“These enhancements reflect our long-term commitment to building a more sustainable Sterling Heights,” said Mayor Michael C. Taylor in a press release shared with Local 4 News Detroit. “By expanding green space, supporting pollinators, and encouraging residents to grow their own food, we're creating an environment that not only benefits our community today, but also protects and strengthens it for future generations.”

Future programming at the garden could support school field trips, gardening workshops, and volunteer opportunities.

The project was made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and supports several goals outlined in the City of Sterling Heights' Sustainability Plan. These goals include bolstering local food systems, improving air and soil quality, addressing stormwater concerns, and encouraging more active, healthy lifestyles.