ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Sterling Heights Cuts Ribbon on New Community Garden

On Thursday, May 1, the City of Sterling Heights cut the ribbon on a new community garden at James C. Nelson Park.  The park, at 2775 15 Mile Road between…

Michael Vyskocil

Portrait of students and female teacher at outdoor sustainable education class. Planting vegetable seedling, herbs in soil. Concept of experiential learning, ecoliteracy.

On Thursday, May 1, the City of Sterling Heights cut the ribbon on a new community garden at James C. Nelson Park. 

The park, at 2775 15 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre Road, features more than 115 garden beds among 32,000 square feet of land improvements. In addition to the garden, the park also includes a butterfly conservatory, a bee apiary, a microforest, and benches that double as public art installations.  

ADA-compliant pathways, educational signage, and enhanced seating provide accessibility and learning to visitors throughout the garden.

“These enhancements reflect our long-term commitment to building a more sustainable Sterling Heights,” said Mayor Michael C. Taylor in a press release shared with Local 4 News Detroit. “By expanding green space, supporting pollinators, and encouraging residents to grow their own food, we're creating an environment that not only benefits our community today, but also protects and strengthens it for future generations.”

Future programming at the garden could support school field trips, gardening workshops, and volunteer opportunities. 

The project was made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and supports several goals outlined in the City of Sterling Heights' Sustainability Plan. These goals include bolstering local food systems, improving air and soil quality, addressing stormwater concerns, and encouraging more active, healthy lifestyles.

To reserve a garden bed or learn about programs and volunteering, visit the James C. Nelson Park's webpage on the City of Sterling Heights website.

Sterling Heights
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Summer is the perfect time for a road trip, and thankfully, the United States is packed with fantastic roads with scenic views that make for a great summer trip.
Local NewsBest Michigan Road Trip for the Summer MonthsAnne Erickson
What Makes Lake St. Clair Prime Fishing Ground for Smallmouth Bass?
Local NewsWhat Makes Lake St. Clair Prime Fishing Ground for Smallmouth Bass?Michael Vyskocil
A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California.
Local NewsState Grant to Help Andy’s Place in Holly Rebuild, ReopenMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect