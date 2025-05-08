’80s Q&A With The WCSX Jocks

The '80s were a wild time and our WCSX jocks were there for it at one age or another. We asked each jock the same 5 questions, but the answers are never the same. Scroll on to find out each jock's answers to our '80s Q&A. Celebrating the '80s on WCSX!

Favorite '80s album - Asia. There was something about the sonic nature of it from the first time you hear "Heat Of The Moment" to "Only Time Will Tell".

Best '80s song - Destroyer by the Kinks. I remember hearing it on the radio for the first time and just getting so pumped up. Raw, pure rock and roll.

'80s artist with biggest influence - Prince. Purple Rain was everywhere, he changed the music industry (fighting for better contracts), wrote songs like "Nothing Compares 2 U" for Sinead O'Connor, "Manic Monday" for the Bangles.

Most unforgettable movie of the '80s - Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Maybe not the biggest movie, but I still find myself quoting lines from it and discussing the Ferrari that Cameron's dad owned. And come on, who didn't want to be as cool as Ferris in High School?

First item you think of for '80s pop culture - MTV. I remember using my cassette deck to record the music (wired it up through the VCR, the audio quality was awesome...lol. It changed how we looked at music (literally)

Favorite '80s album - I bought my first album in the '80s. I got Michael Jackson's Thriller on cassette. From there I started my cassette collection by taking advantage of buying 12 albums for a penny through Columbia House. I bought a lot of '80s new wave and alternative in my early days of music.

Best '80s song - By 1987 I was lucky enough to have an three CD / double cassette stereo ( an early graduation present from my sister! What a hook up!) I started making mixed tapes for all my friends since all the cars came equipped with cassette players. Joshua Tree was one of the first CD's I bought. I say all of this because it's a part of the reason why I think "With or Without You" is the best '80s song. That album is still one of my favorites.

'80s artist with biggest influence - This is a hard one. I can't narrow it down past these: Def Leppard, Pat Benatar, and Michael Jackson... and Prince. Also David Bowie and Guns n Roses! OMG and AC/DC! I said it was a hard one.

Most unforgettable movie of the '80s - It's a toss sup in between Better Off Dead and The Princess Bride. I quoted an embarrassing amount of the dialogue from both of these movie well into the '90s. EX: "I want my two dollars!" "As you wish!"

First item you think of for '80s pop culture - A Rubik's Cube which is insane because I'm not one of those people who picks up Rubik's Cube and solves it in three turns. I'm the person who has NEVER solved the Rubik's Cube... except for when I took it apart and reassembled it.

Austin Zidar Alright, lets settle the debate of who's older, "the car" or "the Scott"?

Favorite '80s album - Synchronicity The Police, 1983, I remember people being excited about the release of this album. Prince's Purple Rain soundtrack then took the crown in 84

Best '80s Rock Song - My vote, "Welcome to the Jungle" Guns N Roses. Took over rock music and put a muscle back into rock music that was getting too sweet with hairspray

'80s artist with the biggest influence - Van Halen 2.0: The Sammy Years. Where David Lee Roth thought VH was toast, the VH bros showed everyone they were back. David Lee Roth also stepped up his game with a solo album

The most unforgettable movie of the '80s - Prince's Purple Rain, I was already a fan of his early work. But this movie and soundtrack were incredible. People are going to the theater multiple times. And cheering in the theater

First item you think of for '80s pop culture - The answer has to be the rise of MTV and cable networks, which introduced music videos and changed the media business.

Favorite '80s album: Back in Black Subjectivesounds.com reviews the album saying, "Back In Black may have catapulted AC/DC to a level of success that dwarfed everything they had previously achieved, but it simultaneously became one of the greatest hard rock albums ever released while memorializing their former front man."

Best '80s Rock Song: "Girls Girls Girls" It's a celebration of strippers and the nightlife scene, particularly in Los Angeles. Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Vancouver, and Paris.

The most unforgettable movie of the '80: Top Gun According to a review from Canterbury.ac, Top Gun "Sparked a surge in military enlistment and helped establish the US Navy's elite fighter weapons school as a cultural icon." Military.com backs it up. There was a boost in enlistemnt especially in the Navy.

First item you think of for '80s pop culture: Transformers - More than meets the eye

Favorite '80s album: Def Leppard Hysteria

Best '80s Rock Song: "Still of the Night" - Whitesnake

'80s artist with the biggest influence:. Def Leppard - When they released Pyromania every hard rock band tried to replicate it. Then their next record was completely different.

The most unforgettable movie of the '80s: The Empire Strikes Back (Star Wars nerd)