Pirates Fan Who Fell 21 Feet Making Miraculous Recovery

**Warning: The initial video below of the Pirates Fan falling from the stands is shocking** On April 30, 2025, during the seventh inning of a Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Chicago Cubs, 20-year-old fan Kavan Markwood fell 21 feet from the stands over the Clemente Wall at PNC Park, landing on the warning track. The incident occurred as he celebrated a go-ahead double by Pirates player Andrew McCutchen.

Markwood, a former college football player at Walsh University and Wheeling University, sustained severe injuries, including fractures to his neck, back, and clavicle. He was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

In his first public comments since the fall, Markwood described his condition, saying, "I'm all right. I can't really sleep. I have a lot of back pain." He summarized his injuries as "broken everything."

Markwood has not watched any video footage of the incident. He stated, "I didn't see it. I haven't watched it. I don't want to."

Dr. Al Philp, Chief Medical Officer at Allegheny General Hospital, reported that Markwood suffered severe injuries to his skull, spine, ribs, and lungs. He noted, "From that height, a large number of those people don't survive, much less progress to the point where they can get out of the hospital and into rehab so quickly."

Markwood's sister, Taryn, expressed gratitude for his recovery, saying, "I'm very grateful that I have him still." She also addressed public judgment about the incident, stating, "He's a good person, and for people to judge him by an accident... it's messed up."

Jennifer Phillips, the mother of Markwood's girlfriend, organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical expenses, which has raised over $51,000. She provided updates on his progress, writing, "It's a slow, slow process, but seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone's spirits." She added, "He's dealing with a broken neck, clavicle, and back so there are plenty of obstacles ahead. But he's showing real strength, and we're staying hopeful for a smooth recovery."

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety has classified the incident as accidental. A Pirates spokesperson stated that Markwood showed no known signs of being intoxicated at the time of the fall but mentioned that he had consumed two beers during the game.