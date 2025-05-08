Wolfgang Van Halen Records New Song Using His Dad’s Legendary Guitar

Using his father's famed Frankenstein guitar, Wolfgang Van Halen crafted parts of his latest single, "The End," with his band, Mammoth. This marks the first time this year that anyone's heard the storied instrument's sound on a new track. A late 2024 documentary depicts Eddie Van Halen's journey modifying the instrument.

"Fun fact, I recorded the main tapping of the song, and the slap part with the Frankenstein! Makes me feel closer to Pop that such an important part of his history can live with mine every time I record," said Wolfgang in a post on X. He also emphasized the importance of taking creative risks and evolving as an artist.

The distinctive red-and-white striped guitar shot to fame during Van Halen's 1970s rise. It has graced four Mammoth tracks. Its strings rang out on "Mammoth" and "Feel" from their debut, plus "Take a Bow" on their follow-up record.

The band stripped WVH from its name, performing simply as Mammoth. They secured rights to this title, the same one Eddie Van Halen used for his group in 1974 before it became Van Halen. Wolfgang received his father's encouragement to use the name. Many fans appreciate Wolgang's connection to his dad and this new single's homage to Van Halen's legendary technique.

Robert Rodriguez directed the music video, bringing in Slash, Danny Trejo, and Wolfgang's mother, Valerie Bertinelli, for guest spots. The clip pays tribute to Rodriguez's 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn. Wolfgang released it through YouTube, and it also includes references to Michael Jackson's "Thriller."