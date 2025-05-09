The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix sponsored by Lear is hitting the streets of Detroit May 30th-June 1st and WCSX has your chance to win the " Big Jim's House Grand Prix V.I.P. prize.

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday May 12th , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday May 27th, 2025. WCSX will randomly select One (1) winner on Tuesday May 27th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $200. Up to One (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here=General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX