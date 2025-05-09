ContestsConcerts + Events
Ben Perez
Big Jim's House Grand Prix V.I.P.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix sponsored by Lear is hitting the streets of Detroit May 30th-June 1st and WCSX has your chance to win the " Big Jim's House Grand Prix V.I.P. prize.

Prize includes a behind the scenes Michelin Tour on Saturday May 31st and two Grandstand tickets for Saturday & Sundays racing event.

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Monday May 12th , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Tuesday May 27th, 2025. WCSX will randomly select One (1) winner on Tuesday May 27th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $200. Up to One (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here=General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

Detroit Grand PrixDetroit Grand Prix presented by Lear
