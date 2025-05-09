Brunch Is for Lovers (and Maybe Not for Moms): Rethinking the Mother’s Day Ritual

So you’re thinking about taking Mom to brunch this Sunday.

Seems like a solid idea, right? Mimosas. French toast. You show up in something other than a hoodie, and she pretends not to notice you’re late. Classic Mother’s Day move.

But… what if it’s not?

Rethinking Mothers Day Brunch

What if, as one mom on TikTok put it, dragging a woman out of her peaceful home on one of the busiest restaurant days of the year feels more like a punishment than a gift?

Enter Amy Maurer Creel (@amymaurercreel), who went viral for saying what many moms have likely only dared to think:

"I don't understand the moms who want to go out to brunch on Mother's Day. To me, that would be a punishment."

She goes on:

"Having to get dressed up, go to a fancy restaurant, one of the busiest days of the year. Why don’t we just round out the day with other things I would hate? We could go to brunch and then do some caving. Underwater would be preferable. Maybe a quick trip to Disney World and we could stand in a long line and hopefully it’ll be super hot out. And then come back to a surprise party. Everyone I know is waiting. And if I could be asked to make a speech, that would be ideal.”

In other words, for some moms, “brunch” might feel less like a reward and more like a hostage situation with hollandaise sauce.

And yet, brunch still lands at #3 on Google’s list of the top trending Mother's Day activities in 2024. So, is it a bad idea? Not necessarily. But maybe it depends on the mom.

If You’re Still Gift-Hunting, Google Says These Are the Top 10 Trending “Things to Do” for Mother’s Day:

Pottery classes – Great if Mom’s crafty and cool with getting her hands dirty. Cooking classes – Could be fun, unless she’s the one who always cooks and was hoping to not touch a stove this weekend. Brunch – Again, possibly awesome... but only if she actually wants it. Pottery painting – Same as #1, but with less clay slinging. Broadway shows – Ideal for theater moms, especially those who’ve been subtly hinting at tickets since Easter. Perfume-making classes – Smells like a thoughtful gift (or a potential migraine). Movies – Easy, low-stress, and dark enough that no one has to make conversation. Wine tasting – This is basically brunch but with less chewing and more honesty. Craft classes – Pinterest in real life. Proceed with glue gun caution. Paint and sip – Moms + wine + brushes = emotional masterpiece or liquid therapy.

So yes, brunch could still be the answer. But here’s the real key: Ask her.

Maybe your mom loves the noise and chaos of a busy restaurant on Mother’s Day. Maybe she thrives on yelling over other tables and balancing a wobbly omelet plate on her lap. Or maybe—just maybe—she’d rather stay home, wear stretchy pants, and eat chocolate-dipped pretzels while watching Dateline reruns in silence.

Amy puts it best at the end of her video:

"I definitely do not want to be left alone to eat endless snacks and watch bad TV."

(Spoiler: she absolutely wants that.)

So go ahead, take Mom to brunch… if she’s into that kind of thing. But if she hints at staying home in pajamas with a remote and a glass of wine, don’t push the mimosas.

Just bring her a cinnamon roll and leave her alone.

Krispy Kreme