Joe Perry Assembles Star-Studded Band for Eight-City Summer Tour

Guitar master Joe Perry plans to rock stages across North America with The Joe Perry Project. He's brought together top musicians from Aerosmith, The Black Crowes, and Stone Temple Pilots for an unforgettable series of shows. He's part of Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, and he co-founded Aerosmith. The band earned four Grammys and sold over 150 million albums.

"Well... it's time to let the music do the talkin' again," Perry said to Consequence. "I'm really excited about the JPP line up this year! Most of these guys played with me at The Roxy in L.A. at the debut event for my latest solo album in January 2018. ... Gonna be a BLAST, and if you've ever been to one of my shows you know the words GARAGE BAND on STEROIDS come to mind!"

Brad Whitford joins on guitar while Buck Johnson takes the keys. Chris Robinson steps up to the mic, with Robert DeLeo handling bass and Eric Kretz keeping time on drums.

Starting on August 13, the music kicks off at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa. Perry performs at the Wang Theatre in Boston on August 19, and the final show lights up Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on August 23. The shows include Perry's solo work, Aerosmith hits, and crowd-pleasers from Stone Temple Pilots and The Black Crowes.

Aerosmith stopped touring in 2024 when Steven Tyler faced vocal issues, and Tyler and Perry reunited for a charity performance on April 30. The Joe Perry Project started in 1979, spawning three albums in the 1980s. Their last tour was in April 2023. Perry has also created six solo records. His latest albums were Sweetzerland Manifesto in 2018 and Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII in 2023.