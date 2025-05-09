7 Mom Classic Rock Songs for Rockers

Moms get way more love than Dad in the world of rock and roll. We've pared down a list of quintessential mom classic rock songs for Mother's Day or any other day you want to celebrate mom. It's a tough job, but it's the greatest job when it's done with love. Much love to all our fabulous moms!

Mom Classic Rock Songs

1) Simple Man - Lynyrd Skynyrd

This one doesn't have "Mom" or "Mother" in the title, but the lyrics are 100% mom-related: advice from mom.

2) Mama I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy wrote this for his wife, Sharon. "Mama I'm comin' home" is something Ozzy would say to her on the phone near the end of a tour. It was one of the first songs he wrote after getting sober. "Mama I'm Coming Home" is one of my favorite mom classic rock songs.

3) Mother - Pink Floyd

This one is actually pretty dark. It's a Roger Waters creation and tells the story of a man who lost is father in the war and has been raised by his over-protective mom, but now he feels isolated and is unsure of what to do about it. Right? Happy Mother's Day! How many of us credit our parents for our short-comings as well as the good stuff?

4) Mama Kin - Aerosmith

"Mama Kin" is an early Aerosmith record... it helped them land a contract with Columbia. Steve Tyler says that "Mama Kin" is the creative force that drives him... it is creativity and desire. Find out more about the song on songmeanings.com when you're "keepin' touch with mama kin," you're staying in balance with the force... young jedi.

5) Mother and Child Reunion - Paul Simon

This was Paul Simon's first solo song release. He wrote it in response to Jimmy Cliff's song "Vietnam" about a mother receiving a letter about her son's death in battle. Simon used the members from Jimmy Cliff's band to ensure the song was authentic.

6) Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

While queen also have a song called "Tie Your Mother Down," I put "Bohemian Rhapsody" on the list instead because the main character is singing to his mom the whole time and confessing murder, because mom will still love you. Freddie Mercury (and the rest of the band) have never elaborated on the meaning.

7) Mama Told Me (Not to Come) - Three Dog Night

Randy Newman wrote this song about going to a party that left a "bad taste" in his mouth. According to Songfacts.com, "Three Dog Night's lead singer Cory Wells said after it became a #1 hit, Newman called him and said 'I just want to thank you for putting my kids through college.'" Ya gotta love the royalty checks.