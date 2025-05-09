Peter Frampton Joins Pearl Jam on Stage

Peter Frampton made a surprise appearance last night (May 8) in Nashville and joined Pearl Jam on stage at Bridgestone Arena.



In fan-shot footage that can be seen here, Eddie Vedder gave Frampton a lovely introduction and began by saying, "Growing up, this gentleman is someone we looked up to. Before the Ramones, some of our guitar heroes -- Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend -- he was right up there. He was one of the reasons you loved live records. And later, we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence."



Vedder continued, "He's such an incredible human being on top of it. It is our honor, because, at this point, he's become a good friend of the group. He's recorded with Mike [McCready] and Matt Cameron, and we get to play with him tonight, and we're very, very honored to welcome Mr. Peter Frampton."



After the roaring applause and before performing "Black," Vedded added, "Something that most people do not know: this song was named after the color of his famous Les Paul guitar."



Pearl Jam has four more shows left on their current slate of 2025 tour dates. On May 11 and 13, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will play the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. Then, they close out their tour on May 16 and 18 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.



While no other Pearl Jam performances are currently scheduled for 2025, the lineup for the Ohana Festival was recently announced. Taking place September 26-28 in Dana Point, Calif., Vedder and his Earthlings backing band will headline night one of the festival, while Hozier headlines night two, and Green Day headlines night three. Complete details on the festival can be found at OhanaFest.com.