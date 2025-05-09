ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Remember Radioshack? Well, It Still Exists

Yes, Radioshack still exists, but boy has it changed significantly. While many of the physical stores have closed, the brand has been revived online and through a network of authorized resellers….

Screamin' Scott
Radio Shack A view of a RadioShack storefront in the Chelsea neighborhood, March 9, 2017 in New York City. RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years and will close about 200 of its remaining 1,500 stores.

A view of a RadioShack storefront

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Yes, Radioshack still exists, but boy has it changed significantly. While many of the physical stores have closed, the brand has been revived online and through a network of authorized resellers.

 The brand was acquired by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) in 2015. Recently, Unicomer Group acquired RadioShack's intellectual property and domains in multiple countries, including the United States, and is expanding the brand's presence. If you didn't know, you can find Radio Shack now online

Find Radioshack On The World Wide Web

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1023477434390709

RadioShack maintains an online store where you can purchase a variety of products, including cables, audio equipment, and gaming accessories and yes, they still sell those awesome batteries.

Are There Still Radioshack Stores You Can Visit?

Scott Randall

Radio Shack Stores Are Still In Michigan

While the number of physical stores has decreased significantly, some stores continue to operate, often independently.

There are still some RadioShack dealerships operating in Michigan, including those in Charlevoix, Niles, Owosso, Saline, Dundee, and Sandusky all independently owned and operated.

It All Started With A Question

The subject of RadioShack came up on the History and Memories of Michiana Facebook group with a commenter saying, "kind of surprised to see this Radio Shack still operating. I was at Home Plate restaurant and saw the Radio Shack."

The 70s Radio Shack

The 1970s saw Radio Shack make its mark in the home computing sector with the introduction of the influential TRS-80 computer. Around the same time, the company also expanded its business through strategic acquisitions such as that of Allied Radio in 1970.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the world witnessed the personal computer revolution. Unfortunately, Radio Shack failed to embrace this pivotal shift in the electronics industry. Similarly, the company was slow to adopt e-commerce, failing to offer online shopping during the late 1990s when its competitors were making significant strides in this area.

The Future Is Looking Bright

As Radio Shack charts its course in the digital age, its future hinges on its efforts towards digital transformation, adept brand management, and its capacity to adapt to changing consumer needs and market trends.

In 2025, RadioShack sells a wide variety of consumer electronics and accessories, including audio products like Bluetooth earbuds and portable speakers, tech accessories like battery chargers and Wi-Fi extenders, and gaming peripherals.

 They also offer storage solutions, cables, and adapters. RadioShack's product line has expanded to include over 400 products across 17 categories, with plans to further expand to over 1,000 products in the coming year. 

nostalgiaOnline RetailersRadioShack
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
nurses smiling
LifestyleCelebrate National Nurses Week 2025 May 6th – 12thScreamin' Scott
two people standing on either side of a sign made out of LEGOs. The sign is the logo for 94.7 WCSX Happy LEGO Day!
LifestyleA Lego Xylophone That Works! – GeniusDonielle Flynn
Mobile phone in the modern hatchback car armrest , Uber lost and found
LifestyleStrange Wacky Uber Items Left In CarsScreamin' Scott
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect