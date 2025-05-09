Remember Radioshack? Well, It Still Exists

Yes, Radioshack still exists, but boy has it changed significantly. While many of the physical stores have closed, the brand has been revived online and through a network of authorized resellers.

The brand was acquired by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) in 2015. Recently, Unicomer Group acquired RadioShack's intellectual property and domains in multiple countries, including the United States, and is expanding the brand's presence. If you didn't know, you can find Radio Shack now online

Find Radioshack On The World Wide Web

RadioShack maintains an online store where you can purchase a variety of products, including cables, audio equipment, and gaming accessories and yes, they still sell those awesome batteries.

Are There Still Radioshack Stores You Can Visit?

Scott Randall Radio Shack Stores Are Still In Michigan

While the number of physical stores has decreased significantly, some stores continue to operate, often independently.

There are still some RadioShack dealerships operating in Michigan, including those in Charlevoix, Niles, Owosso, Saline, Dundee, and Sandusky all independently owned and operated.

It All Started With A Question

The subject of RadioShack came up on the History and Memories of Michiana Facebook group with a commenter saying, "kind of surprised to see this Radio Shack still operating. I was at Home Plate restaurant and saw the Radio Shack."

The 70s Radio Shack

The 1970s saw Radio Shack make its mark in the home computing sector with the introduction of the influential TRS-80 computer. Around the same time, the company also expanded its business through strategic acquisitions such as that of Allied Radio in 1970.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the world witnessed the personal computer revolution. Unfortunately, Radio Shack failed to embrace this pivotal shift in the electronics industry. Similarly, the company was slow to adopt e-commerce, failing to offer online shopping during the late 1990s when its competitors were making significant strides in this area.

The Future Is Looking Bright

As Radio Shack charts its course in the digital age, its future hinges on its efforts towards digital transformation, adept brand management, and its capacity to adapt to changing consumer needs and market trends.

In 2025, RadioShack sells a wide variety of consumer electronics and accessories, including audio products like Bluetooth earbuds and portable speakers, tech accessories like battery chargers and Wi-Fi extenders, and gaming peripherals.