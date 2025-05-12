Gene Simmons of KISS Assures Everyone We Are Not Back On Tour

Gene Simmons of Kiss spoke about KISS's upcoming appearance without makeup at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

as part of the three-day "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event, which runs from November 14 to November 16.

"KISS Army Storms Vegas" celebrates the KISS fan club's 50th anniversary.

It will be the band's first appearance since their "End Of The Road" farewell tour at Madison Square Garden

Gene Sets The Record Strait

Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Will This Be The Final Kiss Off?

A new interview with Kyle Meredith, (who hosts the nationally syndicated The Speed of Sound), Simmons told Meredith

"The fans are putting it on." The Kiss Army, in November, is a gathering of the tribes. They're gonna take over the Virgin Hotel.

"We promised we're not gonna go back out on tour, and we're not," he continued. "We'll jump up and do some tunes. There'll be friends, guests dropping in, question-and-answer, just be close with the fans.

What To Expect At This Show

Now, more details about what to expect from the event. According to a new press release, the show will see lead singer Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons perform “unmasked” without makeup.

There will be “special guests”. On top of that, the band’s former guitarist Bruce Kulick to perform, and there will also be appearances from tribute bands.

Alongside the various performances planned for the three-day run, there will also be Q&A sessions with the band members and a panel with their longtime manager, Doc McGhee.

Experience packages for the ‘KISS Army Storms Vegas’, you can visit here for tickets.

Can Someone Still Be Gene Simmons Roadie?

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA) Gene Simmons of Kiss performs onstage

Gene Simmons has decided to cancel his upcoming solo tour dates, with rumors circulating that the move is tied to disappointing ticket sales. The tour, which had already been generating buzz due to its high-ticket prices, saw some backlash after Simmons offered an exclusive “roadie for a day” experience priced at a staggering $12,000

While the official reasons for the tour’s cancellation haven’t been fully disclosed, the rumored combination of steep ticket costs and low sales has raised eyebrows across the music industry.

Simmons, known for his bold personality and business ventures, may have underestimated the financial expectations of his fans, leading to this unexpected turn of events.

KISS' Gene Simmons says he's charging one fan more than $12k to be his "roadie" for a day due to "astronomical" insurance costs

Celebrating 50 years of KISS Army with the hottest fan festival Las Vegas

On November 14–16 Virgin Hotel Las Vegas becomes the ultimate KISS paradise!

This upcoming show marks Kiss’s first performance as a group since wrapping up their End Of The Road farewell tour in December 2023.