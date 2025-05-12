ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Gene Simmons of KISS Assures Everyone We Are Not Back On Tour

 Gene Simmons of Kiss spoke about KISS’s upcoming appearance without makeup at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. as part of the three-day “KISS Army Storms Vegas” event, which runs from November 14 to November 16….

Screamin' Scott
Gene Simmons of Kiss Stands in front of cameras with a white backround

Gene Simmons

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

 Gene Simmons of Kiss spoke about KISS's upcoming appearance without makeup at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

as part of the three-day "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event, which runs from November 14 to November 16.

"KISS Army Storms Vegas" celebrates the KISS fan club's 50th anniversary.

It will be the band's first appearance since their "End Of The Road" farewell tour at Madison Square Garden

Gene Sets The Record Strait

Kiss Photo Op with make up on Brenda Chase/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Will This Be The Final Kiss Off?

A new interview with Kyle Meredith, (who hosts the nationally syndicated The Speed of Sound), Simmons told Meredith

"The fans are putting it on." The Kiss Army, in November, is a gathering of the tribes. They're gonna take over the Virgin Hotel.

"We promised we're not gonna go back out on tour, and we're not," he continued. "We'll jump up and do some tunes. There'll be friends, guests dropping in, question-and-answer, just be close with the fans.

What To Expect At This Show

Now, more details about what to expect from the event. According to a new press release, the show will see lead singer Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons perform “unmasked” without makeup.

There will be “special guests”. On top of that, the band’s former guitarist Bruce Kulick to perform, and there will also be appearances from tribute bands.

Alongside the various performances planned for the three-day run, there will also be Q&A sessions with the band members and a panel with their longtime manager, Doc McGhee.

Experience packages for the ‘KISS Army Storms Vegas’, you can visit here for tickets.

Can Someone Still Be Gene Simmons Roadie?

KISS Performs At Staples Center(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Gene Simmons of Kiss performs onstage

Gene Simmons has decided to cancel his upcoming solo tour dates, with rumors circulating that the move is tied to disappointing ticket sales. The tour, which had already been generating buzz due to its high-ticket prices, saw some backlash after Simmons offered an exclusive “roadie for a day” experience priced at a staggering $12,000

While the official reasons for the tour’s cancellation haven’t been fully disclosed, the rumored combination of steep ticket costs and low sales has raised eyebrows across the music industry.

Simmons, known for his bold personality and business ventures, may have underestimated the financial expectations of his fans, leading to this unexpected turn of events.

KISS' Gene Simmons says he's charging one fan more than $12k to be his "roadie" for a day due to "astronomical" insurance costs

Celebrating 50 years of KISS Army with the hottest fan festival Las Vegas 

On November 14–16 Virgin Hotel Las Vegas becomes the ultimate KISS paradise!

This upcoming show marks Kiss’s first performance as a group since wrapping up their End Of The Road farewell tour in December 2023.

For more information, visit kissarmystormsvegas.com.

Gene SimmonsKISSPaul Stanley
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
7 Rock Songs That Must Be on Your Memorial Day Playlist
Music7 Rock Songs That Must Be on Your Memorial Day Playlist
Pearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’
MusicPearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: May 12
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 12
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect