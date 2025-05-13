ContestsConcerts + Events
What In The World Is A Michigan Martini?

If you love a good beverage, there is one called the Michigan Martini, which is unlike anything you have had before. Michigan Martini Ingredients What is a Michigan Martini? It’s…

Screamin' Scott
What Is A Michigan Martini

Shaken or Stirred it is a Michigan Martini

If you love a good beverage, there is one called the Michigan Martini, which is unlike anything you have had before.

Michigan Martini Ingredients

Cheers! Clink glasses. Close-up shots of hands holding beer glasses and beer bubbles (Michigan Beers).


What is a Michigan Martini?

It's a cocktail that typically involves a kosher pickle or a similar pickled item, often mixed with a PBR ( Pabst Blue Ribbon beer). 

It's a regional variation that plays on the idea of a "dirty" but with a twist. 

A Michigan martini is different than any other you have ever tried. The drink has no gin, vermouth, vodka, or other liquor in the recipe. There are no olives or lemon twists either.

Bond James Bond And PBR?

Sean Connery will forever be remembered as the original James Bond when he starred in the 1962 classic "Dr. No."

Sean Connery will forever be remembered as the original James Bond when he starred in the 1962 classic "Dr. No.”

The martini was made famous in the 1962 James Bond film Dr. No when he said the famous line when he asked for his vodka martini "shaken and not stirred." If you read the books the Bond character said the phrase in 1956 in the book "Diamonds Are Forever."

I have watched every James Bond movie ever released and will tell you. James has never had one from here.

The drink is Pabst Blue Ribbon poured into a mason jar with a slice of pickle in the drink. Social media had a lot to say about the Michigan martini.

Who Has Taken Credit For The Drink?

The Martini's origin is debated, with some attributing its creation to Jerry Thomas in the late 1800s. Thomas, a renowned bartender, is credited with popularizing the "Martinez". However, others, like Harry Craddock, are also recognized for their contributions to the Martini's history and influence"Michigan Martini" is likely a regional term for a customized Martini. 

Joe Evangelista (Loco Joe)

Could Be The Inventor ?

There's no single person who has stepped forward to admit to it, or place credited with inventing or popularizing the "Michigan Martini." So all things aside I will give full credit to my pal Joe Evangelista famous local guitar player and golf instructor for the invention.





